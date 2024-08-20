Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025

20 August 2024
Announcement no. 70/2024

Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025


Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:

Announcement of the 2024 results                           26 February        

Annual General Meeting                                              24 March

Interim report for the first quarter of 2025                7 May

Interim report for the first half of 2025                      19 August

Interim report for the first nine months of 2025        29 October


Jyske Realkredit A/S


Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
