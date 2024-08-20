20 August 2024
Announcement no. 70/2024
To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025
Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:
Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February
Annual General Meeting 24 March
Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 7 May
Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 29 October
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.