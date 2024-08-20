

20 August 2024

Announcement no. 70/2024

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



Jyske Realkredit’s Financial Calendar for 2025





Jyske Realkredit anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2025:

Announcement of the 2024 results 26 February

Annual General Meeting 24 March

Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 7 May

Interim report for the first half of 2025 19 August

Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 29 October





Yours faithfully,

Jyske Realkredit A/S





Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement is prevailing.