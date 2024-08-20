Control Valve Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2034, with Competition Analysis for Emerson Electric, Spirax Sarco, Velan, AVK Holdings and Alfa Laval

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Control Valve Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-use Industry, Type, Material, Component, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The control valve market is experiencing significant growth, driven by various key factors and market drivers. In an optimistic projection, the market is valued at $2.10 billion in 2024, with an anticipated expansion at a CAGR of 4.69% to reach $3.32 billion by 2034.







A primary catalyst for this growth is the increasing acknowledgment of the advantages offered by advanced control valves in enhancing system performance and efficiency while reducing operational costs across different industries. Advanced control valves play a pivotal role in regulating fluid flow, pressure, and temperature, thereby optimizing process control and enhancing operational reliability. This demand emanates from industries recognizing the significance of advanced control systems in ensuring process competitiveness and operational excellence.



Moreover, the escalating focus on sustainability and adherence to environmental regulations are propelling the adoption of advanced control valves in industrial applications. With a concerted effort to minimize energy consumption and reduce environmental footprint, organizations are increasingly embracing advanced control valve technologies that offer enhanced efficiency and environmental performance. This trend is further accelerated by government initiatives and incentives aimed at promoting energy-efficient technologies and sustainable industrial practices.



Furthermore, continuous technological advancements and innovations in control valve design and automation are opening avenues for market expansion. Key players in the control valve sector, such as Emerson Electric, Flowserve Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc., are leading the development of innovative solutions tailored to the diverse needs of industrial processes. Their expertise in control systems engineering, product innovation, and customer-centric approach are pivotal in shaping the control valve market landscape.



In summary, the control valve market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing recognition of its benefits, sustainability imperatives, and technological advancements, all supported by the proactive efforts of industry leaders to deliver innovative solutions.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End-use Industry

Oil and Gas

Energy and Power

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Water and Wastewater

Others

Segmentation by Type

Rotary Valves

Linear Valves

Segmentation by Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy-Based

Cryogenic

Segmentation by Component

Actuators

Valve Body

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Emerson Electric

Spirax Sarco

Velan Inc.

AVK Holdings

Alfa Laval

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for control valve market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the control valve market?

Who are the key players in the control valve market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the control valve market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in control valve market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the control valve market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the control valve market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for control valve market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $3.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Control Valve Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Control Valve Market (by End-use Industry)

2.3.1 Oil and Gas

2.3.2 Energy and Power

2.3.3 Chemicals

2.3.4 Food and Beverage

2.3.5 Water and Wastewater

2.3.6 Others



3. Control Valve Market (by Products)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Control Valve Market (by Type)

3.3.1 Rotary Valves

3.3.2 Linear Valves

3.4 Control Valve Market (by Material)

3.4.1 Stainless Steel

3.4.2 Cast Iron

3.4.3 Alloy-Based

3.4.4 Cryogenic

3.4.5 Others

3.5 Control Valve Market (by Component)

3.5.1 Actuators

3.5.2 Valve Body

3.5.3 Others



4. Control Valve Market (by Region)



5. Companies Profiled

Alfa Laval

Samson Controls

Neway Valve Co.

Velan

AVK Holdings

Dwyer Instruments

Apollo Valves

Emerson Electric

ARCA Regler

Lapar Control Valve

Trillium Flow Technologies

Taylor Valve Technology

Spirax Sarco

Ham-Let

Swagelok

