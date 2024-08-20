UK Fuel Cards Report - During 2024-2028, Fuel Card Volumes Set to Increase at a CAGR of 0.4%, to Reach 8.4 Billion Liters in 2028

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Fuel Cards Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet card volumes increased by 1% between 2022 and 2023, from 4.56 billion liters to 4.6 billion liters.



Fuel Cards in the UK is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2028, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in the UK.



Report Scope

The total number of service stations in the UK decreased by 0.1% during 2022- 23, from 8,365 sites to 8,354.

In 2023, 40,400 new fuel cards were issued, which brought the total number of fuel cards in the market to 3.6 million.

Out of the total active cards in the market, 81.2% were held by fleet vehicles and 18.8% by CRT vehicles.

During 2024-2028, fuel card volumes will increase at a CAGR of 0.4%, to reach 8.4 billion liters in 2028.

Reasons to Buy

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the UK fuel card market.

Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

Plan your regional strategy by understanding the top five European markets, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy and France.

Key Topics Covered:

Top Five European Markets Overview

Market Overview

Market Size

Market Forecast

Channel Share

Market Share

Major Competitors

Competitor Card Analysis

Company Coverage:

All Star

Shell

BP

Key Fuels

Esso

UK Fuels (Fleetone)

FuelGenie

Texaco

Jet

Eurowag

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1oc3vb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.