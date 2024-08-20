Laboratory Centrifuges Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2024-2030, Featuring Andreas Hettich, Danaher, Eppendorf, Kubota, Sartorius, Cardinal Health and Qiagen

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Equipment, Accessories), By Model (Floor-Standing Centrifuges, Benchtop Centrifuges), By Intended Use, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory centrifuges market size was estimated at USD 1.73 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030 due to advancements in application and increased research activities.







The increasing demand for personalized medicine and advancements in genomics and proteomics is anticipated to fuel the demand for centrifuge equipment. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing diagnostic testing, and increasing developments of advanced products are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.



Furthermore, technological advancements are anticipated to influence the laboratory centrifuges market over the forecast period. Innovations such as automated and high-speed centrifuges have improved efficiency and accuracy, which are critical in laboratory settings. The development of compact and user-friendly models has also made these devices more accessible to smaller labs and research facilities.

In addition, advancements in digital interfaces and integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) have streamlined operations, enhancing productivity and data management. Various products are available in the industry with advanced digital interface. For instance, Corning LSE Mini Microcentrifuge, features digital control interface and high-speed performance for quick nucleic acid and protein separations. Thus, the availability of such advanced equipment is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



In addition, the increasing focus on research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is anticipated to propel the laboratory centrifuges market. Both governments and private entities are investing more in R&D to create new drugs, therapies, and technologies. For example, in September 2023, the Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, introduced the Scheme for Promotion of Research and Innovation in the Pharma MedTech Sector (PRIP). As part of this scheme, the Department of Pharmaceutical has proposed a PRIP scheme with a budget outlay of USD 598.89 million. Thus, growing investment in research activities by government bodies is expected to drive the demand for advanced laboratory equipment, such as centrifuges, to support a wide range of experimental and analytical processes.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the demand for laboratory centrifuges. For instance, according to data published by the WHO in February 2024, more than 35 million new cancer patients are projected in 2050, a 77% rise from the estimated 20 million patients in 2022.



Moreover, as per the World Heart Vision 2030 report published by the World Heart Federation, cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths are projected to increase from an estimated 18.9 million in 2020 to more than 22.2 million and 32.3 million in 2030 and 2050, respectively. These chronic diseases, such as cancer, require extensive diagnostic testing and monitoring, often involving centrifuges for sample preparation and analysis. As the global burden of chronic diseases continues to rise, healthcare providers need to expand their diagnostic capabilities, thereby driving the need for advanced laboratory equipment.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends and opportunities in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, the report has segmented the laboratory centrifuges market report on the basis of product, intended use, application, model, and region.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Product Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.5. Equipment

4.6. Accessories



Chapter 5. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Model Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Model Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Model Type Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Floor-Standing Centrifuges

5.6. Benchtop Centrifuges



Chapter 6. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Application Movement Analysis

6.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

6.5. Microbiology

6.6. Cellomics

6.7. Proteomics

6.8. Diagnostics

6.9. Genomics



Chapter 7. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Intended Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Intended Use Movement Analysis

7.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market by Intended Use Outlook (USD Million)

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

7.5. Clinical Centrifuges

7.6. Preclinical Centrifuges

7.7. General Purpose Centrifuges



Chapter 8. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Dashboard

8.2. Regional Laboratory Centrifuges Market movement analysis

8.3. Laboratory Centrifuges Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Product, Intended Use & End-use

8.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Andreas Hettich

Danaher

Eppendorf

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HERMLE Labortechnik

KUBOTA

Sartorius

Cardinal Health

Sigma Laborzentrifugen

QIAGEN

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltmp7d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment