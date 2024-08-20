Gamescom 2024 - HP Elevates the Gaming World through Customizable Solutions for a Personalized Player Experience

News Highlights

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at Gamescom 2024, HP Inc. unveiled its latest gaming gear from OMEN and HyperX. The new offerings take customization to the next level, allowing gamers to fine-tune their aesthetics and ensure their desktops are future-ready with OMEN components.

“HP is committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled, personalized experiences for every gamer," said Josephine Tan, Senior Vice President & Division President of Personal Systems Gaming Solutions. "With our latest innovations in OMEN and HyperX, being showcased at Gamescom 2024, we are excited to elevate the gaming experience. Our goal is to provide users with the tools they need to perform at their best and ensure their systems are upgradable, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in their gaming worlds for years to come.”

OMEN 35L: Personalized Style Without Compromising Performance

96% of gamers prioritize performance when considering purchasing, 84% seek products that match their personal style5, and 84% value the ability to upgrade and customize their rigs6. By listening to the community HP delivers on all three with its new OMEN 35L offering a premium customizable gaming PC. This exceptional device incorporates industry standard components enabling future upgradability while ensuring strong performance and flexibility. Some key features of the OMEN 35L include:

Premium AI performance: OMEN 35L offers premium AI performance able to manage demanding programmes and graphics, thanks to its choice of powerful processors and GPUs. Available with up to an AMD Ryzen TM 7 8700G processor, 7 providing the power of personal AI processing for a better gaming experience. The OMEN 35L is also available with up to the Intel® Core™ i7-14700F. 8 Additionally, the OMEN 35L can be outfitted with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090, the ultimate GeForce GPU that delivers exceptional performance, efficiency, and AI-powered graphics, taking your gaming experience to a whole new level.

OMEN 35L offers premium AI performance able to manage demanding programmes and graphics, thanks to its choice of powerful processors and GPUs. Available with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor, providing the power of personal AI processing for a better gaming experience. The OMEN 35L is also available with up to the Intel® Core™ i7-14700F. Additionally, the OMEN 35L can be outfitted with up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090, the ultimate GeForce GPU that delivers exceptional performance, efficiency, and AI-powered graphics, taking your gaming experience to a whole new level. Future ready: The specs you need today may not be sufficient in the future. That is why the OMEN 35L offers industry-standard components for future upgradability. The OMEN Liquid Featuring an LCD Screen or aRGB cap utilizing Asetek 7th gen pump, with 120mm OMEN fans and the OMEN Modular PSU (850W/1000W) ensure that gamers can personalize their rigs to their exact specifications. 9

The specs you need today may not be sufficient in the future. That is why the OMEN 35L offers industry-standard components for future upgradability. The OMEN Liquid Featuring an LCD Screen or aRGB cap utilizing Asetek 7th gen pump, with 120mm OMEN fans and the OMEN Modular PSU (850W/1000W) ensure that gamers can personalize their rigs to their exact specifications. Thermal excellence: The OMEN 35L boasts design improvements that deliver superior airflow and thermal capacity and is equipped with large 2x140mm ARGB fans and a 240mm liquid cooling system. This thermal design will keep your system cool so you can play on hundreds of high-quality games with an included one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate enabling gamers to game across PC, console and cloud.



Available with all OMEN Desktops and Gaming Laptops, the OMEN Gaming Hub (OGH) enables customization beyond hardware by empowering gamers to maximize performance, personalize their set up and discover better ways to play. That’s why we’re excited to announce a new collaboration with Google Play Games on PC within My Games feature via OGH. This innovative new collaboration will provide access to thousands of mobile and native PC games. This collaboration brings users a seamless multi-platform gaming experience across mobile and PC devices. 10,11

Next Gen Audio

With over half of Gen-Z interested in careers as social media influencers12, audio plays a crucial role in their work, as well as reflecting personal style and their brand. That is why the HyperX QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S are setting a new standard for the next generation of USB microphones, delivering studio-quality audio13 and offering flexible customization. Key features include:

Superb audio quality from a USB mic: Ensuring crystal-clear sound for streaming and recording, the QuadCast 2 delivers 24-bit/96kHz fidelity, while the QuadCast 2 S boasts professional 32-bit/192kHz fidelity.

100 LEDS on a single mic: Express your mood, style or brand with red lighting on QuadCast 2, or with the world’s most customizable USB gaming microphone1, QuadCast 2 S, that features over 100 aRGB LEDs customizable via NGENUITY software. QuadCast 2 and QuadCast 2 S offer expanded control options, including a multi-function knob for gain adjustment, volume control, mic monitoring, and polar pattern selection, providing gamers with ultimate flexibility.

Untethered and Unmatched Battery Life

Whether heading to a LAN Party or even to the office, HyperX is excited to launch the HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless. Building on the success of the HyperX Alloy Rise 75, the first hot-swappable keyboard with a gasket mounted design, this wireless version offers the same level of customization without compromising on quality or gameplay.

Long lasting battery power : Boasting the longest battery life on a backlit dual-wireless gaming keyboard with up to 80 hours of battery life with backlighting on 14 and up to 1,500 hours with backlighting off 15 , gamers can enjoy extended playtime without interruption.



: Boasting the longest battery life on a backlit dual-wireless gaming keyboard with up to 80 hours of battery life with backlighting on and up to 1,500 hours with backlighting off , gamers can enjoy extended playtime without interruption. A keyboard that reflects your style: This cutting-edge keyboard allows you to match your aesthetic to your mood, thanks to HyperX's hot-swappable top plates, badges, and switches all functional with wired and wireless version. Additionally, with features like an ambient light sensor and gasket-mounted design, this keyboard offers a truly premium experience.



Pricing and Availability

OMEN 35L with AMD Ryzen TM is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1299.99 The device is also expected to be available soon at BestBuy.com

is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1299.99 The device is also expected to be available soon at BestBuy.com OMEN 35L with Intel Ultra processors is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1369.99.

with Intel Ultra processors is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $1369.99. OMEN Components : are available at HP.com early 2025.

: are available at HP.com early 2025. HyperX QuadCast 2 is available now at HyperX.com for $149.99. Also available at Amazon

is available now at HyperX.com for $149.99. Also available at Amazon HyperX QuadCast 2 S is expected to be available in November for a price of $199.99. Also available at Bestbuy.com, Target and Amazon

is expected to be available in November for a price of $199.99. Also available at Bestbuy.com, Target and Amazon HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Wireless is expected to be available in October for a price of $229.99.

is expected to be available in October for a price of $229.99. HyperX Alloy Rise 75 Top Plate is available at HyperX.com for $49.99. Also available at Amazon

is available at HyperX.com for $49.99. Also available at Amazon HyperX Badge Pack is available now at HyperX.com for $24.99. Also available at Amazon

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

