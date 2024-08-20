Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Consumer Demand for Shorter Treatment Times and Faster Results Spurs Innovation

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment was valued at an estimated US$208.6 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$434.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the Radio Frequency beauty equipment market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, increased consumer awareness, and shifting beauty standards that favor non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Innovations in device design and functionality have made treatments quicker, more comfortable, and applicable to a wider range of skin issues, from mild wrinkles to more pronounced sagging.



The expanding demographic of aging populations seeking youthful appearances and the growing global expenditure on aesthetic procedures further fuel the market. Additionally, the rise of social media and celebrity endorsements of RF treatments have played a significant role in boosting consumer interest and acceptance. With ongoing research and enhancements in RF technology, the market is set to continue its growth trajectory, providing effective and accessible solutions for age-related cosmetic concerns.





Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Trolley Mounted Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$223.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.7%. The Benchtop Equipment segment is also set to grow at 9.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $56.8 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.1% CAGR to reach $93.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

