Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Report 2024-2028: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to more than double by 2028, potentially increasing from 473 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 968 mtpa in 2028 through new build and expansion projects.
North America dominates globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion liquefaction capacity growth, contributing around 54% of the total global capacity additions or 268 mtpa by 2028.
Report Scope
- Historical LNG liquefaction capacities data from 2018 to 2023, outlook up to 2028
- New build and expansion LNG liquefaction capacity additions at the global as well as the regional level by key countries till 2028
- Capital expenditure outlook of liquefaction terminals at the global as well as the regional level by key countries and companies for the 2024 to 2028 period
- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, and terminal status for all active, planned, and announced LNG liquefaction terminals globally
Key Topics Covered:
Global LNG Liquefaction Capacity Outlook
- Total LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region
- Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminal Expansions by Region
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capacity Outlook by Key Countries
- Top 10 Planned and Announced Liquefaction Terminals
Global LNG Liquefaction Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Region
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Countries
- Global New Build and Expansion Liquefaction Capex Outlook by Key Companies
Regional Comparisons by Train Size, Capacity, and LNG Supply
- Regional Comparisons Based on Train Size and Liquefaction Capacity
- Regional Comparisons based on Contracted and Non-Contracted LNG Supply
Major Project Announcements and Cancellations
- Key Project Announcements
- Stalled and Cancelled Projects
North America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- North America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- North America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries
- North America - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Middle East LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Middle East - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- Middle East- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries
- Middle East - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
FSU LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- FSU - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries
- FSU - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Africa LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Africa - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- Africa- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries
- Africa - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
Oceania LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- Oceania - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook by Key Countries
- Oceania - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Companies
South America LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- South America - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- South America- LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- South America- New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
Asia LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
- Asia - LNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions Through New and Existing Terminals by Key Countries
- Asia - New Build and Expansion Capex Outlook of Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Key Companies
Caribbean LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Caribbean - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
Europe LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Europe - LNG Liquefaction Capacity by Key Countries
