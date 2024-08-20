Semi-Flexible Cable Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of RFAC Solutions, Totoku Electric, Habia Cable, Kingsignal Technology, To-Conne, Rosenberger, Radiall and Waka Manufacturing

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Flexible Cable Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global semi-flexible cable market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.18% over the forecast period to reach US$2.81 billion by 2029, increasing from estimated value of US$1.81 billion in 2024.







Semi-flexible cables are becoming more predominant in different industry businesses due to various key variables. One of these variables is the miniaturization of electronic devices. As electronic gadgets proceed to diminish in size, conventional rigid cables are now not practical. Semi-flexible cables give a space-saving solution that can be effectively directed through tight spaces, tending to the challenges posed by contracting electronic components.



Another driving factor is the requirement for expanded functionality in modern electronic gadgets. Today's devices are prepared with more features than ever before, requiring cables that can bolster complex functionalities while maintaining adaptability. In addition, progressions in medical devices are pushing the development of semi-flexible cables. The medical industry is focused on creating new mehods that are negligibly invasive, requiring cables that are adaptable and reliable.



Market Drivers:

The growing demand for data transmission is anticipated to propel the global semi-flexible cable market growth.



The growing demand for data transmission is a major driver for the semi-flexible cable market. These cables can handle the high bandwidth requirements of applications such as 5G communication and data centers. Despite the demand for mobile broadband, fixed broadband accounts for 83 percent of all traffic, as per the ITU. According to the same source, the monthly average fixed-broadband traffic per subscription reached 257 gigabytes (GB) worldwide, the increase in the average annual was a sharp 21%, from 2019 to 2022.



As per the data given, it is observed that fixed broadband traffic in exabytes was, 1005 exabytes for the Americas, 2182 exabytes for Asia Pacific, and 861 exabytes for Europe in 2022. This high consumption of data in various regions is due to domestic, commercial, industrial, and governmental usage of data for various purposes. Further, these purposes correspond to aerospace and defense, education, public healthcare systems, research organizations, etc. This leads to the overall demand for semi-flexible cable worldwide.



The rising utilization in the aerospace and defence sector will bolster the market of semi-flexible cable.



The aerospace and defence industries are expected to use semi-flexible cables, which will drive market expansion. It is anticipated that the market will grow rapidly due to the high development of next-generation communication technologies like satellite navigation, radar networks, and surveillance radar networks. It is widely employed in many different areas due to its resistance to corrosion and capacity to withstand extreme weather conditions without degrading. Among its many excellent mechanical properties is electromagnetic interference (EMI).



In order to improve the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities, the Ministry of Defence signed a pair of contracts with Bharat Electronics Limited in March 2023 at a total cost of more than INR 3,700 crore. The first contract, valued at more than INR 2,800 crore, is for the Indian Air Force's purchase of Medium Power Radars (MPR) called "Arudhra." The second contract is for 129 DR-118 Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) and has an approximate total cost of INR 950 crore.



Moreover, the semi-flexible cable market growth for aerospace and defence has been fueled by increased military spending. Additionally, it is expected that throughout the projected time, the creation of innovative aircraft solutions will support market expansion. For example, the United States Department of Defence reports that the defence sector's budget climbed from US$747 billion in 2022 to US$773 billion in 2023.



The market for semi-flexible cables is very competitive, with numerous large original equipment manufacturers meeting the needs of the aerospace and defence sectors. Additionally, Pasternack provides a 12-inch length of semi-flexible precision cable for radio frequency assembly between SMA male and SMA male, using PE-SR405FLJ coax, LF solder, and RoHS. When it comes to same-day ship coaxial cables for millimeter wave, microwave, and radio frequency interconnect solutions, Pasternack offers one of the widest selections. Pasternack coaxial cable assemblies are utilized in high-end applications such as RF tests and measurements in laboratories and are designed for the military and defence industries.



Asia Pacific region is predicted to hold a considerable market share.



India's Vision 2040 strategy aims at creating infrastructure that is able to carry a five-fold increase in airports and is able to handle more than a billion passenger trips a year. The growing tourism in India and the expanding demand for well-developed airport infrastructure are additionally anticipated to propel the market within the anticipated period.



The telecommunications segment in India is encountering fast development and is anticipated to become one of the country's largest businesses within the near future. As per information from Invest India, the telecom industry contributed roughly 6.5% to India's GDP within the fiscal year 2022-23. Amid the last quarter of the fiscal year 2022-2023, the industry recorded a net revenue of INR 85,356 Cr ($11.38 Billion). This considerable expansion within the telecommunications and IT segments in India is expected to drive the requirements for semi-flexible cables within the forecasted period.



Moreover, the Indian Information Technology (IT) market is also experiencing rapid growth which can be another factor influencing the market in the projected period. For instance, according to Investing India, Indian technology market revenue was US$ 245 billion in the financial year 2023. The technology sector is projected to experience a growth rate of 9.4% when measured in reported currency terms. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the computer software and hardware sectors garnered the highest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflow. Hence, the following factors are expected to increase the market for the semi-flexible cable market in India.



