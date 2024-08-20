CAREER BREAK COMPASS: A new book by Author Laura Nguyen helps readers plan, take and re-enter the workforce after a meaningful break

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Nguyen announces the upcoming release of her new book, Career Break Compass: Navigating Your Path to a Balanced Life Through Intentional Time Off, which is currently available for pre-order and will launch on November 12, 2024. Published by The Collective Book Studio, Career Break Compass is for mid- to senior-level leaders who are high achieving, goal oriented decision makers who find themselves losing momentum and drive from overwork, lack of work-life balance, emotional exhaustion and more.

Sixty-two percent (62%) of employees have taken a career break, and eighty-four percent (84%) of millennials expect to take a career break. However, many do not have the tools or an intentional plan.

Nguyen left her corporate executive job and embarked on a career break to reset and redefine her life. After recognizing that she was burned out, she researched science-based methods to recover from burnout and interviewed over 170 professionals.

“In all of my interviews, there are two common challenges. First, people feel they are the only ones experiencing burnout; they feel alone,” Nguyen said. “Second, people go into a break without a plan of how to spend the time, which interferes with their ability to recharge and find the next role that’s right for them.”

Rather than simply taking time off, she created an intentional plan, breaking it into four sections:

Play

Pause

Plan

Pursue

The book provides guidance on each stage and shares stories from Nguyen and her interviewees. Play is focused on disengaging from work and re-igniting joy. Pause is intended for reflection and meditation. Plan investigates the reader’s core values and how they can incorporate them into their life and career. Pursue helps prepare readers to successfully re-enter the workforce with more alignment.

“Laura’s carefully thought out strategies for taking an intentional break as a way to stop the burnout and reset your work/life balance offers actionable and sustainable practices that will recharge you—at home and in the office," says Fran Hauser, Best Selling Author and Former Fortune 500 Media Executive.