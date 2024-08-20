Ports and Terminal Operations Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030 - Collaborations between Ports and Logistics Companies Strengthen Market Position

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ports and Terminal Operations - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Ports and Terminal Operations is estimated at US$73.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$132.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the ports and terminal operations market is driven by several factors. The increasing volume of global trade, fueled by economic growth and consumer demand, is a primary driver, necessitating the expansion and modernization of port facilities. Technological advancements in automation and digitalization are making ports more efficient and capable of handling larger volumes of cargo, attracting investment and development. The rise of mega-ships and the need for deeper and more advanced ports to accommodate these vessels is another significant factor.

Additionally, the focus on sustainability and the implementation of green port initiatives are driving investments in environmentally friendly technologies and practices. Geopolitical developments and shifting trade patterns are also influencing the market, with ports strategically upgrading to capitalize on new trade routes and opportunities.

These factors collectively ensure robust growth in the ports and terminal operations market, meeting the evolving needs of global trade and logistics.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Stevedoring Service segment, which is expected to reach US$63.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.6%. The Cargo Handling & Transportation Service segment is also set to grow at 8.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $19.9 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.4% CAGR to reach $27.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, APM Terminals, Baird & Associates, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Ports and Terminal Operations Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $73.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $132.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Ports and Terminal Operations - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Global Trade and Maritime Activities Propel Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Port and Terminal Operations Strengthen Business Case

Increasing Investment in Port Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Adoption of Automation and Robotics in Port Operations Drives Efficiency

Expansion of Smart Port Technologies Enhances Operational Efficiency

Growing Focus on Sustainability and Green Port Initiatives Generates Demand

Collaborations between Ports and Logistics Companies Strengthen Market Position

Increasing Use of IoT and Big Data Analytics in Port Management Drives Adoption

Influence of Government Policies and Regulations on Port Operations Accelerates Market

Rising Demand for Efficient Cargo Handling Solutions Propels Market Growth

Growth of Container Shipping and Mega Vessels Expands Market Opportunities

Impact of Geopolitical Factors on Global Trade Routes Drives Market Dynamics

Increasing Focus on Enhancing Port Security and Safety Measures Sustains Market

Innovations in Digital Twin Technology for Port Operations Enhance Market Efficiency

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

APM Terminals

Baird & Associates

Basra Multipurpose Terminal

BMT Group Limited

CMA CGM SA

Davao International Container Terminal Inc.

DP World Limited

Envision Enterprise Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Global Ports Management LLC

Gulftainer Company Limited

Nokia Dac

PSA BDP

PSA International Pte Ltd.

SAAM Terminals

SIPG Bayport Terminal Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sr6o2m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment