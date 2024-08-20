Evaluation trading prop firm ThinkCapital's launch, offering innovative trading challenges through advanced platforms

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCapital, an innovative evaluation trading prop firm ( www.thinkcapital.com ), has officially launched, offering traders a unique opportunity to access larger trading account sizes through a series of structured challenges. The CEO of the firm, Faizan Anees, commented, “Our goal is to democratize the world of Prop Trading, helping skilled traders bridge the gap between the energy and edge they possess and the access to financial resources that can maximize their abilities and foster financial independence. By offering cutting-edge technology and support, ThinkCapital aims to empower traders to excel in the dynamic world of finance, enabling them to trade confidently and reach their full potential.”



Backed by ThinkMarkets’ Robust Infrastructure

The firm’s cutting-edge liquidity and technology are powered by ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated and trustworthy broker known for providing the best trading execution in the industry. This strategic partnership ensures that ThinkCapital can offer unparalleled trading conditions and reliability.

The primary offering from ThinkCapital includes three distinct trading challenges: the Lightning One-Phase Challenge, the Dual Step Two-Phase Challenge, and the Nexus Three-Phase Challenge. These challenges cater to various trading styles and preferences, allowing traders multiple pathways to access funded accounts. Successful traders can leverage their skills without risking their own capital, receiving virtual funds to trade in a simulated environment.

Advanced Platforms and Customizable Conditions

ThinkCapital (www.thinkcapital.com) provides access to state-of-the-art trading platforms, including ThinkTrader, which integrates seamlessly with TradingView, and the widely used MetaTrader 5. ThinkTrader is packed with exclusive features such as risk management tools, TradingView charts, and a market replay feature that allows traders to backtest their strategies. This variety of platforms ensures traders can choose the tools that best suit their trading needs. ThinkTrader users may also connect their account to TradingView allowing them to seamlessly trade off the charts.

In addition to advanced platforms, ThinkCapital offers highly customizable trading conditions. Traders can enhance their trading experience with optional add-ons, including increased profit splits, additional drawdown limits, and more frequent payout options. This flexibility allows traders to tailor their trading environment to their specific requirements, maximizing their potential for success.

Global Reach and Vision

Officially launched on July 29, 2024, ThinkCapital’s services are available globally through their online platform, with certain restrictions (more at www.thinkcapital.com ). The firm is committed to providing a professional and high-tech trading environment, enabling traders to leverage their skills on advanced platforms. The evaluation process is thorough yet straightforward, requiring traders to adhere to all rules and achieve profit targets to qualify for funded accounts.

ThinkCapital aims to set a new standard in the proprietary trading industry by offering innovative technology, various challenges, advanced platforms and an option to transfer eligible profit shares to traders’ personal ThinkMarkets accounts. Their mission is to empower traders by providing the tools and opportunities necessary to succeed and scale their trading skills. By offering these features, ThinkCapital is uniquely positioned to help traders build their personal trading accounts.

About ThinkCapital

ThinkCapital is an evaluation prop trading firm that provides talented traders with the opportunity to access larger trading accounts through a series of structured challenges. Powered by ThinkMarkets, a multi-regulated and trustworthy broker, ThinkCapital offers advanced trading platforms such as ThinkTrader, TradingView and MetaTrader 5. The firm provides customizable trading conditions with optional add-ons, including increased profit splits, use of EAs, additional drawdown limits, and frequent payout options. ThinkCapital is committed to supporting traders globally, offering pathways to success through innovative technology and rigorous evaluation processes that will ultimately allow them to build their personal ThinkMarkets brokerage accounts.