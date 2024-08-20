Logging Trailer Market is Expected to Reach US$ 823.8 Million at a 4.4% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a new research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global logging trailer market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 535.6 million and further advance at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034.

Rising demand for logging trailers around the globe is attributed to their efficiency and adaptability in a wide range of applications. These sturdy vehicles have shown to be extremely useful not just in conventional forestry but also in building, gardening, and emergency preparedness. They are an essential component of commercial operations due to their capacity to expedite the transportation of lumber, minimize manual work, and enhance safety. Concurrently, personal use has increased due to a growing tendency to do-it-yourself projects and self-sufficiency.

Demand has been further spurred by the growth of sustainable forestry methods and the growing use of wood as a renewable resource. The performance and usability of the trailers have been improved by technological developments, drawing in a larger user base. The need for effective wood transportation solutions has increased several countries invest in forestry infrastructure and urbanization projects.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global logging trailer market is evaluated to reach a revenue of around US$ 823.8 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market in Mexico is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The East Asia market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 158 million in 2024.

in 2024. Japan is expected to hold a market share of 28.2% in East Asia in 2024.

in East Asia in 2024. Among all the different types of trailers available in the market, medium-size trailer sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2024 and 2034.

“As cities are expanding around the world, there is a growing requirement for land clearing and timber transport, leading to the steady growth of sales of logging trailers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Logging Trailer Market:

Igland; RABAUD; East Manufacturing Company; Trail King Industries; Fors MW; Palms; Trejon; Stepa; Felling Trailers; MAX Trailer; HITTNER D.O.O; Oehler Maschinen Fahrzeugbau; Fontaine Trailer Company; Pfanzelt; Binderberger; Kesla; BMF Production; Vitil KRPAN D.O.O.

Improvements in Hydraulic Systems Reducing Fuel Consumption Significantly:

These days, loading and unloading have been made simpler by hydraulic systems, which lessens physical strain and boosts productivity. Self-steering axles have made formerly difficult-to-access terrain much more manageable in dense woods.



With integrated weight distribution technology, load balance is optimized, improving safety and adherence to traffic laws. Productivity is increased overall by the useful data that real-time GPS tracking and telematics give on maintenance requirements and route optimization. Lightweight, reinforced materials use less fuel and offer greater durability.

To lessen driver fatigue on lengthy trips, several models now come equipped with ergonomically designed climate-controlled cabins. Even on bumpy forest roads, suspension systems with upgrades provide a more comfortable ride. These innovations collectively make logging operations more efficient, safer, and less physically demanding for drivers, contributing to the rising global demand for these advanced logging trailers in both commercial and personal applications.

Logging Trailer Industry News:

QMC Logistics, a logistics company, uses Schmitz Cargobull's smart trailers for the nationwide transportation of perishable food items in Australia. Schmitz Cargobull offers a wide range of these trailers in the food and beverage industry, and they are specifically designed to streamline, simplify, and lower the cost of transporting food products.

Paccar Winch unveiled the UBL Bumper in June 2022. It has a heavy-duty steel super structure with a lightweight aluminum shell that can accommodate both TR12 and TR15 planetary recovery winches.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the logging trailer market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on size (small, medium, large), type (off-road, highway), and end use (commercial, personal), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

