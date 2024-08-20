ASB GlassFloor Partners with FC Bayern Basketball: A New Era for Sports Technology

STEIN, Germany, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASB GlassFloor, a leader in innovative sports flooring solutions, is excited to announce a major partnership with FC Bayern Basketball. Beginning August 2024, all easyCredit Basketball Bundesliga home games will be played on the ASB GlassFloor at BMW Park, featuring the Bundesliga’s first permanent full LED video sports floor.



This collaboration represents a significant advancement for ASB GlassFloor and the basketball community. The ASB GlassFloor, first showcased at last season’s opener, will now be permanently installed at BMW Park. This advanced flooring promises a groundbreaking visual and interactive experience, setting new benchmarks in sports entertainment.

Christof Babinsky, Managing Director of ASB GlassFloor, commented: “We’re thrilled about this cooperation and the introduction of the Bundesliga’s first permanent full LED video sports floor. Installing this floor in Munich gives us a unique platform to showcase and refine our technology. Being close to our headquarters and receiving valuable athlete feedback will help us continuously enhance our offerings. Our goal is to revolutionize basketball advertising by integrating emotional storytelling with relevant performance data, adding more value for sponsors and viewers.”

The ASB GlassFloor features millions of LEDs and the advanced GlassCourt Technology, enabling stunning visual effects and dynamic content during player introductions, halftime shows, and game breaks. Its innovative design enhances player safety with a surface that is easy on joints and includes ceramic dots for improved grip. Real-time position data integration offers advanced training capabilities and immediate performance feedback.

Beyond basketball, the ASB GlassFloor will support a variety of events at BMW Park, enriching Munich’s event landscape with its versatile features. From roller skating discos to music events, this adaptable floor will enhance the venue’s functionality and appeal.

FC Bayern Basketball Managing Director Marko Pesic stated: “We are grateful to ASB GlassFloor for enabling us to realize this spectacular project. BMW is also making a great commitment so that we can now present top basketball to our audience at BMW Park in a completely new way thanks to innovative technology. With the new BMW Park experience and the new SAP Garden as a second venue, we can offer our fans a great experience. However, I am also convinced that the visual fascination and interactive potential of the floor at BMW Park will also be highly attractive for many other events and their visitors. This floor will change the spectator experience.”

The partnership with FC Bayern Basketball and the installation of the ASB GlassFloor signify a major leap in sports technology and fan engagement. This innovation is set to transform how basketball games are presented and inspire future developments in international basketball.

ASB GlassFloor is renowned for pioneering sports flooring solutions that blend advanced technology with exceptional design. Featured in events like the FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup and NBA All-Star 2024, ASB GlassFloor continues to set new standards for sports venues with its high-performance, visually striking surfaces.

