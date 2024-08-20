Vital Farms Hires Joe Holland as Chief Supply Chain Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, has hired Joe Holland as Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO) beginning on September 1, 2024. Mr. Holland’s proven track record of driving operational excellence for high-impact consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies will help the company continue to raise the standards across the food industry. He will lead Vital Farms’ diversified supply chain team, including its award-winning egg washing and packing facility, Egg Central Station (ECS), in Springfield, Missouri, its forthcoming facility in Seymour, Indiana, and dairy operations for its growing butter business.



“Joe's unwavering commitment to service, quality, and cost principles will help us further innovate and deliver long-term resilience across our supply chain,” said Russell Diez-Canseco, Vital Farms’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “I’m excited for Joe to dig into the incredible work our supply chain team already does every day to continue expanding our leadership in ethical food and making progress towards our goal of $1B in net revenue by 2027.”

In the newly created CSCO role, Mr. Holland will lead Vital Farms’ Supply Chain and Logistics, Production Operations, Food Safety Quality Assurance, Dairy Operations, and Integrated Business Planning teams. He brings over 25 years of experience cultivating high-performing Operations teams serving in various supply chain and distribution roles at leading CPG companies including Dean Foods, formerly the largest dairy company in the United States, Cadbury Schweppes, a multinational confectionery and beverage company, and Ventura Foods, a national manufacturer of custom-made CPG offerings for the retail, foodservice, and ingredient manufacturing industries. Most recently, Mr. Holland served as the Executive Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain at Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., an international provider of consumer cannabis products.

“I'm thrilled to join the Vital Farms team and contribute to the company’s continued growth as a Certified B Corporation and public benefit corporation. The incredible accomplishments of the current team have laid a strong foundation, and I'm eager to build on that success,” said Mr. Holland. “It's inspiring to be part of a company that truly values the stakeholder model, where every decision is made with the well-being of our farmers, crew members, customers, consumers, shareholders, communities, and the environment in mind. This collective focus is what drives sustainable and meaningful progress.”

Mr. Holland will assume many of the responsibilities previously held by Jason Dale, who has served as Vital Farms’ Chief Operating Officer since 2019. Mr. Dale will remain in an advisory role with the company through the end of 2024.

“Jason leaves a great legacy. He built a dynamic team that embodies our values,” continued Mr. Diez-Canseco. “I’m thankful for his numerous contributions to our culture and stakeholders. We wish Jason the best and will cheer him on in his next chapter of life and career.”

ABOUT VITAL FARMS:

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 350 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms’ ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms’ products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

