Interstellar Communication Holdings to launch First icMercury satellite in collaboration with Hydra Space and SmartIR

Miami, FL, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, today announced a collaboration with Hydra Space and SmartIR to launch the first icMercury satellite HADES-ICM. The satellite is scheduled to launch aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launch vehicle in Q1 2025.



HADES-ICM, a 1.5p PocketQube satellite manufactured by Hydra Space, is going to carry a small hardware payload to support the testing of a low-power active graphene radiator developed by SmartIR. This exploration will take place under the challenging conditions of space, providing valuable insights into the viability of such technology for future missions.

The harsh conditions of space can cause extreme temperature fluctuations, which present significant challenges for satellite performance. Current thermal management solutions often involve heavy and power-intensive systems. Through this mission, Interstellar Communication is supporting efforts to explore more efficient alternatives that could benefit the broader space industry.

"We're delighted to contribute to this mission by supporting the HADES-ICM platform," shared Pablo Durban, CEO of Hydra Space Systems. "By facilitating cost-effective in-orbit demonstrations via PocketQubes, we're driving innovation in space technology and fostering synergy within the industry."

“This mission provides us the opportunity to further validate our research findings in-orbit, a critical step toward making thermal control more efficient for future missions”, said Dr. Margherita Sepioni, CEO and Founder at SmartIR. “Partnering with Interstellar Communication and Hydra Space reflects our shared dedication to innovation and the broader goal of supporting the space industry as a whole.”

“We believe that meaningful advancements in space technology come from strong, collaborative partnerships,” said Lijie Zhu, Chair of Interstellar Communication Holdings. “By working together with Hydra Space, and SmartIR, on the first icMercury mission, we are reinforcing our commitment to trust, teamwork, and contributing to the industry's ongoing development. This collaboration is a step forward in exploring innovative solutions that can benefit the broader space community.”

About Hydra Space

Hydra Space is a space and communications company based in Madrid, Spain. Our capabilities integrate all the space & communications value chain, having already launched several satellites. Through our technology we provide efficient and optimized Satellite IoT Communications to sectors like precision agriculture, infrastructure management and environment and ocean monitoring. By providing low-cost and scalable solutions we enable companies and public agencies to deploy their own, dedicated and customized, space infrastructure for asset monitoring worldwide.

Our solutions and capabilities also open the doors to Affordable Access to Space, helping research agencies, universities and corporations implement space-based innovation initiatives and new business models. For more information visit www.hydra-space.com

Contact: contacto@hydra-space.com

About SmartIR

SmartIR, a spin-out from the University of Manchester adopting breakthrough technology to control infrared thermal radiation. SmartIR was founded to develop a commercial pathway for a patented graphene technology for adaptive emissivity and absorption of infrared (IR) and visible light. SmartIR Ltd is currently developing a flexible, lightweight, and switchable graphene-based tile system for coating surfaces to control infrared emissivity and visible colour across a broad spectrum. Tiles enable control of thermal radiation on demand and can be connected together to cover large surfaces and controlled on a tile-by-tile basis. Initial demonstrators have been produced embedded into textile, plastic, and various substrates with different size and geometries. Initial demonstrators have been produced embedded into textile, plastic, and various substrates at 10x10cm scale.

For more information visit www.smartir.co.uk

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc., a Florida-registered company, is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

For more information, please visit www.icmercury.com .

Contact: info@icmercury.com

About icMercury

icMercury bridges the gap between human curiosity and interstellar exploration. Inspired by the dynamic Mercury planet, our platform brings the cosmos closer to everyone. With innovative PocketQube satellite technology, we make space exploration accessible, eco-friendly, and engaging for all. Our vision is to create a community where space enthusiasts, environmental experts, and everyday stargazers can connect, share, and thrive.

The management team will present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 11:25 am ET on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Register at https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1674708&tp_key=7222943c7e&sti=interstellarcomms to attend and receive updates.

