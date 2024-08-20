MGA Entertainment Unveils Pixel Petz™: The Future of Digital Pets that Encourages Interactive Fun and Nurture-Based Play

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), a global leader in children's entertainment, proudly introduces Pixel Petz™, the next level of digital pets. Pixel Petz creates a rich, immersive experience where kids can learn important lessons through caring for their digitized pets, while engaging in a variety of educational games and activities.

Featuring two lovable characters—the cutest Corgi and a darling Dalmatian—Pixel Petz provides a unique, tactile, and interactive experience, making them endearing companions for kids. Each pet’s face is the main screen, the ears are the controllers, the head is a touch-sensitive sensor, and the nose is a button for making selections. The pets communicate their needs—whether they need to be fed, go potty, or take a bath—teaching kids responsibility and the importance of caring for others. With 11 distinct personalities to unlock and more than 100 emotions to express, each Pixel Petz offers a dynamic and personalized play experience that is unique to each individual child. Additionally, children can press and hold the nose button to speak, and the pet will mimic their tone with a charming response, enhancing the connection between the child and their pet.

Pixel Petz not only allows for individual play but also encourages social interaction. When two Pixel Petz are near each other, they can interact, providing a unique social experience for children. One will even get jealous when the other gets more attention! Each pet comes with a convenient clip, making it easy for kids to attach their Pixel Petz to their backpacks and take them on the go.

"Pixel Petz represents a significant leap forward in digital pet technology, combining the nostalgic charm of the earlier generation of digital pets with modern interactive features," said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO, MGA Entertainment. "We're thrilled to offer children a playful way to learn about the value of responsibility, explore technology, and develop early social skills."

Pixel Petz distinguishes itself in the competitive tech toy market through its enhanced interactive features. This innovative line uses the power of STEM and value-based play to help boost child development, making it an ideal choice for parents and today’s tech-savvy generation of kids.

Pixel Petz are available in major retailers including Amazon, Target and Walmart, and on MGA Shop at https://shop.mgae.com. For more information, visit https://www.mgae.com/brands/pixel-petz.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, GrossMos!™, Pixel Petz™, Micro Games of America™, Fluffie Stuffiez™,BABY born®,and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn,TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

