Telos Corporation Receives Prime Position on Department of the Air Force Network Infrastructure Contract

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it was awarded a $12.5 billion ceiling, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for base infrastructure modernization.



This contract, named the Base Infrastructure Modernization (BIM) contract, seeks solutions that modernize, operate and maintain the network infrastructure on all Department of the Air Force (DAF) locations, including Guard and Reserve bases. The work on this contract will be performed globally and is expected to be completed by August 15, 2034. Task orders with a multi-year period of performance will be awarded even in the last year of the IDIQ, allowing awarded work to continue past 2034.

This contract was a competitive acquisition from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Cyber and Networks Contracting Organization based in Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts. Forty-seven offers were received, with 23 companies awarded prime positions.

In addition to BIM, since 2023, Telos has won positions on the following federal government contract vehicles, which when combined with BIM provide market access to compete for new business opportunities that, in the aggregate, represent a $24.5 billion addressable market:

Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) Defense Enterprise HR Applications and Data Services (DEHRADS)

United States Army EUROPE Infrastructure Modernization Capabilities Set (Army IMOD CAPSET)

United States Marine Corps (USMC) Infrastructure Services, Transport and Communications (ISTC) Base Area Network (BAN)

Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Information Technology Supplies and Support Services (IT-SSS) 2nd Generation

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

