IREN to Release FY24 Results on August 28, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) (together with its subsidiaries, "IREN" or “the Company”), a leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond, today announced that it will release its financial results for the full year ended June 30, 2024, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. New York time.



The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations

Webcast and Conference Call Details



Time & Date: 5:00 p.m. New York time, Wednesday, August 28, 2024 7:00 a.m. Sydney time, Thursday, August 29, 2024 Participant Registration Link Live Webcast Use this link Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A Use this link

Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

There will be a Q&A session after the Company delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.

About IREN

IREN is a leading next-generation data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy.

Bitcoin Mining: providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 30 EH/s in 2024. Operations since 2019.

providing security to the Bitcoin network, expanding to 30 EH/s in 2024. Operations since 2019. AI Cloud Services: providing cloud compute to AI customers, 816 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Operations since 2024.

providing cloud compute to AI customers, 816 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Operations since 2024. Next-Generation Data Centers : 260MW of operating data centers, expanding to 510MW in 2024. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications.

: 260MW of operating data centers, expanding to 510MW in 2024. Specifically designed and purpose-built infrastructure for high-performance and power-dense computing applications. Technology : technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services, Bitcoin Mining and energy trading operations.

: technology stack for performance optimization of AI Cloud Services, Bitcoin Mining and energy trading operations. Development Portfolio: 2,310MW of secured power capacity across North America, >1,000 acre property portfolio and additional development pipeline.

2,310MW of secured power capacity across North America, >1,000 acre property portfolio and additional development pipeline. 100% Renewable Energy (from clean or renewable energy sources or through the purchase of RECs) : targets sites with low-cost & underutilized renewable energy, and supports electrical grids and local communities.

Contacts

Media



Jon Snowball

Domestique

+61 477 946 068



Danielle Ghigliera

Aircover Communications

+1 510 333 2707



Investors



Lincoln Tan

IREN

+61 407 423 395 lincoln.tan@iren.com



