iTeos Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 2 GALAXIES Lung-201 Interim Data at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2024

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS) (“iTeos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that interim data from GALAXIES Lung-201, the Phase 2 platform study sponsored by iTeos’ development partner GSK, assessing the belrestotug + dostarlimab doublet in previously untreated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic PD-L1 high non-small cell lung cancer, will be presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2024, being held September 13-17, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.



Late Breaking Oral Presentation Details

Title: Interim Analysis of GALAXIES Lung-201: Phase 2, Randomized, Open-label Platform Study of Belrestotug Plus Dostarlimab in Patients (pts) With Previously Untreated Locally Advanced/Metastatic (LA/M) PD-L1 High (TPS >/=50%) Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Abstract Number: LBA52

Session Title: Proffered Paper Session: NSCLC Metastatic

Date / Time: September 14, 2024 at 8:30 am CEST / 2:30 am ET

The ESMO website indicates that all late-breaking abstracts will be published on the ESMO website on the day of the presentation at 00:05 am CEST.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immunosuppressive pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT/CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

About Belrestotug (EOS-448/ GSK4428859A)

Belrestotug is an Fc active human immunoglobulin G1, or IgG1, monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting T cell immunoglobulin and immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motif domains (TIGIT), an important inhibitory receptor which contributes to the suppression of innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. As an optimized high-affinity, potent anti-TIGIT mAb, belrestotug is designed to enhance the antitumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism by engaging with TIGIT and FcγR, a key regulator of immune responses which induces cytokine release and antibody dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). The therapeutic candidate is progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK.

