Non-GMO Project Broadens Scope With Launch of Food Integrity Collective

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Non-GMO Project, one of the most trusted certification labels in the food industry, has launched the Food Integrity Collective, an initiative aimed at revolutionizing the retail food system.

Building upon its success as a market-transforming force, with over 66,000 verified products representing over $45 billion in annual sales, the Non-GMO Project is now expanding its vision to tackle a comprehensive food systems transformation.

"The Food Integrity Collective represents a paradigm shift in our approach to food and our relationship with our Earth," explains Megan Westgate, founder and CEO of the Non-GMO Project and Food Integrity Collective. "It encourages everyone, from producers to shoppers, to participate in creating a renewed food system designed to nourish life."

Why Food Integrity?

The Food Integrity Collective redefines conventional approaches to food system improvement by recognizing the profound interconnection between human wellbeing and the health of all living systems. This holistic perspective acknowledges humans' unique influence on global ecosystems – and the accompanying responsibility this entails. The Collective's approach encompasses eight essential 'petals' – from minimal processing and non-GMO practices to regenerative sourcing, healthy human communities, and animal wellbeing – forming a comprehensive framework that focuses on nourishing life at every level of the food system.

Recent studies highlight the urgency of this approach: ultra-processed industrially produced foods, comprising over 50% of dietary energy in some Western countries, are linked to increased risks of cognitive decline and mental health issues. This underscores the circular relationship between food quality, human wellbeing, and planetary health central to the Collective's approach. By focusing on food integrity, we can enhance human cognitive and emotional wellbeing, which in turn improves our collective capacity to make choices aligned with interdependence and ultimately benefits the entire web of life on Earth.

Brand Cohort Launch

The Collective has adopted a co-creative approach and is thrilled to introduce an initial cohort of brands that are committed to this transformative method. These brands include Atlantic Sea Farms, Califia Farms, GoodSam, Heray Spice, Honey Mama's, Levelle Nutrition, Pasturebird, Snacktivist, Spicewell and Tree-Range Farms. Each of these brands is dedicated to collaborating on a new approach to establishing trust, transparency and integrity in the food system.

“We believe our future depends on food sources, like regeneratively farmed seaweed, that can positively impact the health of our planet and empower people to make meaningful, positive change. We look forward to collaborating with other brands to inspire bigger systemic changes and work to restore faith in our food systems together," said Kiera Foti, brand manager at Atlantic Sea Farms.

Joni Kindwall-Moore from Snacktivist says, "I am 100% behind Megan and the Non-GMO Project team in their big-picture vision to help align food system activities with transparency and integrity in a way that goes beyond a one-way transaction and down to the bedrock of the supply chains and corporate culture. This is the future of food!"

The Collective's approach will remain iterative and developmental, ensuring that its work continues to meet the emerging needs of all stakeholders in our food system. The brand cohort will work to create ways for other brands to implement the principles of reciprocal thriving.

Co-Creating Food Integrity

The Collective is developing a range of innovative tools and programs designed to engage stakeholders across the food system in a co-creative process. From a dynamic framework that evolves towards reciprocal thriving to a web-based product finder launching in 2025, the Collective aims to empower all participants in reshaping the food landscape. Educational programs and an inclusive platform for dialogue further support this mission. The Collective's approach is simple: empower, educate and engage to cultivate a food system that nourishes all life.

Join us by visiting www.foodintegritycollective.org , where you can subscribe to the Collective's email newsletter, the Fullist , and access the developmental white paper " Nourishing Life: A Paradigm Shift for Food Integrity " by Megan Westgate. In addition, you can sign and share a Food Integrity Manifesto, register for upcoming education sessions, and provide feedback on the development of the Collective.

### About the Non-GMO Project

The Non-GMO Project is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving and building sources of non-GMO products, educating consumers and providing verified non-GMO choices. Through its Butterfly label and the innovative Food Integrity Collective, it seeks to transform our food system and restore balance to our relationship with nature.

Attachments