Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s Laboratory Achieves International Accreditation for Testing

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to announce that its laboratory has achieved accreditation in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017. This prestigious accreditation by Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. (PJLA) demonstrates the laboratory's technical competence for specified mechanical testing of various metals. The accreditation is effective from May 4, 2024, through July 2026.

This accreditation awarded to CTC covers mechanical testing on various metals for a wide array of components, characteristics, and parameters. (The Certificate of Accreditation and testing scope is linked to from CTC’s Quality Commitment webpage.) It is a testament to the high standards upheld by the laboratory in delivering accurate and reliable testing services.

"We are extremely proud of achieving the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. "This accomplishment is a significant milestone for CTC and underscores our commitment to excellence and quality in our laboratory services. Our clients can have full confidence in the precision and reliability of our testing processes, knowing they meet rigorous international standards."

ISO/IEC 17025 is the single most important standard for calibration and testing laboratories around the world. It specifies the general requirements for the competence to carry out tests and/or calibrations, including sampling. This standard covers testing and calibration performed using standard methods, non-standard methods, and laboratory-developed methods.

“The CTC laboratory’s goal has always been to provide exceptional testing services for our clients,” said Allison Wiesheier, CTC Senior Lab Analyst and Lab Manager. “Achieving the ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation illustrates our commitment to quality results to our current and future customers.”

CTC’s Long-Standing Quality Commitment

CTC’s commitment to quality is exemplified by its early participation in the national and international standards-setting organizations and its subsequent ISO 9001:2015 (Quality) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental) certifications. CTC was one of the first nonprofit research and development organizations to simultaneously certify to both the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 international standards, achieving this distinction in 1998. Since that time, CTC has maintained both certifications and all locations conform to ISO practices and procedures. Additionally, CTC's Quality Management System (QMS), as it relates to the design, manufacture, sustainment, and repair of complex products and systems for the aerospace and defense market, is certified to AS9100D:2016.

