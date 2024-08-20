Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06925 per unit. The distribution is payable September 10, 2024 to unit holders on record as at August 30, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on August 30, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.06925 per unit based on the VWAP of $8.31 payable on September 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.53 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details

Trust Unit (INC.UN) $0.06925 Record Date: August 30, 2024 Payable Date: September 10, 2024



