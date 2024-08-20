Juventus Football Club Announces Fortinet as Its Official Cybersecurity Partner

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Juventus Football Club and Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, have signed a sponsorship agreement through which Fortinet becomes the new Official Cybersecurity Partner for the next two seasons, through 2026. Juventus has also chosen Fortinet’s industry-leading Security Fabric platform to reduce complexity and streamline the identification and resolution of network and security issues across the club’s facilities.

Home to Juventus football and its fans, Allianz Stadium has been a leader in sustainability and serves as one of the premier entertainment hubs and tourist attractions in Turin, Italy. Juventus will implement Fortinet solutions within the Continassa neighborhood, including the Juventus headquarters , Allianz Stadium data center, J|hotel , J|medical , and the First Team Training Center – JTC Continassa .

Fortinet’s Platform Approach Wins Over Juventus

Fortinet’s Security Fabric platform and unique ability to converge networking and security helps organizations like Juventus reduce complexity by consolidating siloed security tools, increasing visibility, improving performance, and decreasing the mean time to respond to incidents.

Fortinet’s industry-leading Secure Networking portfolio was critical to Juventus’s decision to select Fortinet as its Official Cybersecurity Partner. A core requirement for the project included the completion of an entire LAN edge infrastructure swap before the season’s start, which included replacing more than 50 switches and 160 access points (APs) across 10 locations.

Juventus will implement a central FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) cluster to control its switches and APs as part of the agreement. By adding FortiManager and FortiAnalyzer, Juventus now has a single pane of glass to help consolidate management, visibility, analytics, and control for the entire environment.

“This collaboration with Fortinet is a key milestone for Juventus as we aim to set new standards in technological advancement. We believe that together, we will be able to build a resilient network that will empower us to continue focusing on excelling on and off the pitch.”

- Francesco Calvo, Managing Director, Revenue and Institutional Relations at Juventus



“Integrating Fortinet’s next-generation firewalls and network security solutions into our infrastructure is a game-changer for Juventus. These technologies offer us unparalleled control and visibility over our network, allowing us to secure our operations while optimizing performance across all our facilities.”

- Mirko Rinaldini, Head of Information and Communication Technologies at Juventus



“As the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Juventus, we are thrilled to be a central contributor toward their goal of protecting one of the most technologically advanced venues in the world with the Fortinet Security Fabric. We look forward to collaborating with the team and finding new and unique ways Fortinet can help grow the fan and visitor experience across all of their facilities.”

- John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet



Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including CERTs, government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .

Copyright © 2024 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSEC, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM and FortiXDR. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.