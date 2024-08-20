Foodservice Equipment Distributor TFI Canada Selects Blitzz’s Live Video Support for Repairs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blitzz , the app-free mobile video platform for remote customer support, today announced that TFI Canada (TFI), a leading specialty food equipment distributor for quick service restaurant chains is implementing its remote live video support technology to help TFI’s customers troubleshoot equipment maintenance and repairs. TFI has already integrated Blitzz in its customer care operations through a pilot program with Tim Hortons and McDonald's across Canada, with plans to include smaller retail customers in 2025.



For 70 years, TFI Canada has committed to helping restaurant kitchens operate efficiently and boost productivity through the use of its high-standard specialty foodservice equipment and programs including soft serve machines, grills, deep and pressure fryers, slush machines and more. Equipment downtime, costly repairs and maintenance, and lost revenue from down equipment are common problems quick service restaurant owners face. With Blitzz, TFI’s customers can now troubleshoot equipment issues remotely, significantly reducing the need for on-site visits and speeding up repairs.

Using Blitzz’s app-free video support software, TFI simply sends a link via SMS text message to a customer. Once clicked, TFI can instantly view downed equipment through the customer’s smartphone camera to capture the images and video they need to diagnose and resolve issues. They can identify troubled parts and model numbers, and collaborate with restaurant workers in real-time via an interactive video call without downloading a third-party app, ensuring minimal disruption to the customer’s operations.

“Integrating live video support into our operations has enabled TFI to elevate its customer service while empowering our franchise owners and managers to address challenging equipment issues much sooner,” said Michael Cheung, President of TFI Canada. “With Blitzz, we can address service calls more efficiently, helping our customers get back up and running faster than before.”

Blitzz provides the following benefits for TFI and its customers:

Less guesswork: With live video, customers no longer have to guess whether they’re properly identifying parts and can have more confidence in troubleshooting issues faster.



Customer experience: Live video enhances the customer experience with real-time human interactions.

Lower operating costs: Video support reduces the need for service technician site visits and lowers operational expenses for TFI.



“We’re delighted to support TFI’s valued customer service experience through the addition of our remote video support,” said Rama Sreenivasan, Founder and CEO of Blitzz. “By leveraging Blitzz’s technology, TFI is able to maintain its high standards of service efficiently and effectively, while also fostering a more knowledgeable and capable workforce.”

About Blitzz

Blitzz is an ingenious app-free way to let remote technicians and support agents troubleshoot problems by seeing through an onsite smartphone camera: The technician or support agent texts a link, the customer clicks it, and then both are looking through the camera together. Blitzz helps companies save time and money by empowering customer support, field service and sales teams to get technical troubleshooting, inspection, audits, insurance claims, maintenance, and more done faster and safer. It facilitates millions of minutes of video monthly across a range of industries, including telecommunications, automotive, construction, power and utilities, insurance, and more. For more information about Blitzz, visit blitzz.co .

About TFI Canada

For more than 60 years, TFI has been the largest Canadian supplier of the world’s best specialty foodservice equipment and programs. We work with virtually every major foodservice operator and thousands of independent outlets as Canada’s largest supplier of Taylor®, Henny Penny®, LightFry and Franke equipment. We’re known as the insightful leader in the industry, dedicated to helping companies refine and reinvent their menus with sought-after, highly profitable programs & machines.

Media Contact:

Sergut Dejene

sergut@propllr.com