Curtis Bashaw Embraces Bitcoin Donations, Paving the Way for a Crypto-Friendly New Jersey

CAPE MAY, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curtis Bashaw, a prominent entrepreneur and Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in New Jersey, has officially started accepting Bitcoin donations through his campaign website. This move positions Bashaw as a forward-thinking candidate who is ready to support the new digital financial economy.



As an entrepreneur, not a career politician, Curtis Bashaw brings a fresh perspective to his campaign. By accepting Bitcoin donations, he is demonstrating his commitment to innovation and his understanding of the importance of embracing crypto assets.

“New Jersey has the second-highest percentage of crypto holders in the U.S.,” Bashaw said. “By embracing cryptocurrency, I’m aligning my campaign with the future of finance and showing the people of New Jersey that I’m ready to support their interests in this growing space.”

Bashaw’s campaign website now features Bitcoin payments through Anedot, appealing to a new wave of voters and donors who are passionate about blockchain technology. This decision reflects Bashaw’s commitment to modernizing campaign finance and his vision of turning New Jersey into a crypto-friendly state under Republican leadership.

“New Jersey has a real chance of turning red this election,” Bashaw continued. “With the right support, we can lead the state into a new era of economic growth by embracing real change.”

Bashaw’s acceptance of crypto donations sets him apart from other candidates and aligns him with the values of freedom, transparency, and innovation. He recognizes that the U.S. is at a critical juncture in the global race for technological dominance, particularly in the area of cryptocurrency, where China and the U.S. are competing for leadership.

For more information on Curtis Bashaw’s campaign and how to donate with Bitcoin, please visit https://curtisbashawforsenate.com/

About Curtis Bashaw

Curtis Bashaw is a successful entrepreneur with deep roots in New Jersey.

He is running for the U.S. Senate to bring his business acumen and fresh perspective to Washington, D.C. Bashaw is committed to fostering innovation, supporting economic growth, and representing the interests of New Jersey residents.

For press inquiries, please contact:

press@curtisbashawforsenate.com

About NUMERIS

NUMERIS is a media and data company specializing in blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and AI-driven solutions. Founded by Alex Numeris, the company owns and operates media platforms reaching over 11 million crypto-focused readers annually.

NUMERIS is dedicated to fostering innovation and providing accurate, timely information to the cryptocurrency community and beyond. Through its comprehensive media network, NUMERIS aims to shape the discourse around blockchain technology and its transformative potential for the future.