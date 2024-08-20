PRISM MarketView Features Oncocyte CFO Andrea S. James on Her Career and Leadership in Molecular Diagnostics Technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView announces the release of an illuminating interview with Oncocyte (Nasdaq:OCX) CFO Andrea S. James, who sheds light on her personal career path and the experiences that led to her senior role with the molecular diagnostics technology company.



Oncocyte is a market disruptor with a mission to democratize access to molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. The company is investing in developing products to serve the separate verticals of organ transplant testing and oncology. James states, “I built my career on the concept of disruptive technology, and I believe that what Oncocyte is offering is truly disruptive in its target category.”

During a discussion with PRISM MarketView, James touts the company’s unique molecular diagnostic kitted tests, which can be performed locally at hospitals and labs, empowering facilities to conduct complex molecular diagnostics in-house. “We believe that the market wants options that are more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable,” she shares. “Our thesis is that this democratization can help improve patient outcomes, particularly in areas like organ transplantation where early detection of complications is critical.”

James also discusses her pivot from Wall Street to Tesla: “I loved both people and spreadsheets, I joked, so where does that leave me? I ended up assisting Tesla with its investor relations and found that I really loved it. I liked marrying business strategy and understanding the P&L with investor communication and also maintaining relationships with Tesla’s shareholders.”

Her leadership is predicated on the idea that CFOs of public companies need to go beyond finance subject matter expertise to anticipating strategic decisions and “always thinking in terms of the business we want to build, and why, and how we are going to get there. I am constantly evaluating where to invest to help the company thrive. But being a CFO goes way beyond baseline skills. The world doesn’t fit neatly into a spreadsheet. We may have to understand the complexity, but our job is to help make things simple for everyone else; to help make decisions with clarity.”

