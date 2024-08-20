Origami Solar Appoints Energy Industry Executive Tim Polega as New Chief Commercial Officer

BEND, Ore., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar, developer of patented steel solar module frames that improve module performance, eliminate supply chain risk, and reduce carbon emissions, announces the appointment of energy industry veteran, Tim Polega, to the new position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).



With three decades of energy sector leadership and business transformation experience, Polega will oversee Origami’s sales, business development, and marketing functions as the company accelerates revenue growth. Polega has served in numerous high-level management positions at renewable energy and decarbonization-focused companies, achieving growth and expansion at both start-ups and global corporations.

Polega’s most recent roles include VP of Business Development at UK-based Drax Group; and COO at Aramco Ventures. Prior to that he held leadership positions at multiple solar energy companies, including Sharp Electronics, Inovateus Solar, and GGE.

With the industry’s transition from overdependence on foreign aluminum to domestically produced, lower-cost steel well underway, Polega’s experience in developing and executing scale-up strategies will help Origami drive sector transformation and capture market share.

“For decades the solar industry has relied heavily on carbon-intensive Asian aluminum,” said Gregg Patterson, CEO of Origami Solar. “As modules have grown larger, module glass has become thinner and frames weaker. Today’s PV modules are thus significantly less robust than they were five years ago. Solar projects will gain enormous benefits from a transition to stronger domestic steel frames, and Tim’s proven record in the renewables industry will be of critical value as the industry makes this shift.”

“The majority of my career has been focused on finding new ways to drive adoption, growth, and profitability,” said Tim Polega, CCO of Origami Solar. “I am deeply motivated by the idea that steel frames can create a more reliable module – which means more efficient solar energy production. Origami has built an efficient and secure domestic supply chain while creating significant market awareness and sales momentum, and I’m excited to build on this foundation.”

The Origami Solar team will be at RE+ 2024 in Anaheim from September 10-12th, 2024. You can also visit origamisolar.com to learn more.

ABOUT ORIGAMI SOLAR

Origami Solar is the leading developer of an innovative steel solar panel frame that is transforming the solar industry with a transparent, domestic recycled steel supply base, precise high-speed production, and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established regional ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain risk, decarbonize their modules, and qualify for important domestic content incentives. Origami’s experienced leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and scaled several renewable energy companies.

