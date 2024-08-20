Tornator’s strong performance remains steady – forest acquisitions of almost 15,000 hectares improved the company’s growth prospects

Half-year report – stock exchange release, 20 August 2024 at 4.00 pm

Tornator’s strong performance remains steady – forest acquisitions of almost 15,000 hectares improved the company’s growth prospects

SUMMARY 1 JAN – 30 JUNE 2024 (1 JAN – 30 JUNE 2023)               

  • Turnover increased by 1.0% to €85.1 million (84.2). The volume of wood deliveries was slightly lower than in the comparison period, but the high demand for wood pushed up unit prices.
  • The operating profit was at the same level as in the comparison period, €60.0 million (60.8). The operating profit as reported in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) was €60.8 million (131.0).
  • Tornator continued to purchase forestland in Finland. Nearly 15,000 hectares of new forestland was acquired, with a total investment of almost €50 million.
  • The company restored 115 hectares of peatland and burned 41 hectares of forest as part of its 10-year Biodiversity Program. 
  • IFRS profit at fair value for the reporting period was €40.1 million (100.0). The change in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) before taxes. The change in the fair value of biological assets was -€0.5 million before taxes (+63.4).
  • Comparable return on equity was 3.5% (4.2) and 3.7% (10.1) at fair value. The equity ratio was 60.1% (59.5).

Key figures (consolidated) 

  H1/2024 H1/2023 Change, %
Net sales, € million 85.1 84.2 1 %
Operating profit (IFRS), € million 60.8 131.0 -54 %
Operating profit, % 71.5 155.5 -54 %
Profit for the period (IFRS), € million 40.1 100.0 -60 %
Return on equity, % 3.7 10.1 -64 %
Return on capital employed, % 4.2 9.3 -55 %
Equity ratio, % 60.1 59.5 1 %
Average number of personnel 187 188 -1 %
The key figures are calculated according to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Comparable key figures

  H1/2024 H1/2023 Change, %
Net sales, € million 85.1 84.2 1 %
Operative operating profit, € million 60.0 60.8 -1 %
Operative operating profit, % 70.5 72.2 -2 %
Comparable net profit, € million 38.3 41.3 -7 %
Comparable return on equity, % 3.5 4.2 -16 %
Comparable return on capital employed, % 4.2 4.4 -5 %

In addition to official key figures calculated in accordance with the IFRS, Tornator Group uses key figures that are calculated without changes in fair value. The figures are comparable between years and therefore better describe the success of the company’s operations. The figures are calculated as follows (€ million):

Operating profit, IFRS 60.8
- Change in fair value of biological assets +0.5
    - Change in fair value of provisions and and receivables
   from additional wind power sales prices  		-1.3
= Operative operating profit, comparable 60.0
   
Profit for the period, IFRS 40.1
- Change in fair value of biological assets +0.5
- Change in fair value of provisions and long-term receivables -1.3
- Change in fair value of financial instruments -1.1
- Share of taxes of above mentioned items +0.1
= Comparable net profit 38.3

  

CEO Henrik Nieminen:

Steady returns sustainably

For Tornator’s owners, steadiness is a virtue to strive for. Compared to many cyclical industries, forestry provides owners with reasonable and steady long-term returns with moderate risk. In addition to annual yields, sustainable forestry involves preserving the value of assets and ensuring that forests are passed on to future generations in healthy condition and able to grow. Tornator has been meeting the expectations of its owners since its beginning over two decades ago, and the first half of 2024 was no exception.  The company’s committed personnel implemented its strategy of sustainability, partnership and growth with professionalism and determination. The collaboration with our key client Stora Enso was seamless, and significant progress was made in improving operational predictability, which is important to both parties. The timber delivery progressed as planned, and thanks to joint process development, the silviculture services business reached a growth milestone, with turnover increasing by more than 50 per cent. Thanks to the efficiency of operations, there were no material changes in the company’s costs, while the interest expenses reflected the rise in market interest rates. As an important part of our growth strategy, we succeeded in acquiring almost 15,000 hectares of new forestland in Finland. Under Tornator’s ownership, these forests will qualify for double certification and the objectives of our Biodiversity Program and Climate Program. Also noteworthy is the employment effect of the purchased forestland in dispersed areas and the inflow of corporation taxes to Finland.             

Tornator supports biodiversity

The outlook for timber demand is good. There are many uses for renewable, sustainably produced raw material, and the demand for wood products is being driven by several megatrends. The use of forests is also being widely discussed. In Finland, the European Union’s recent Nature Restoration Regulation was a hot topic in various media. Tornator’s position is clear: we support the EU’s objectives to restore nature and safeguard biodiversity. Environmental and sustainability principles are not in conflict with each other, and different uses of forests can be reconciled in the commercial forests we manage. Tornator’s own Biodiversity Program for the 2021–2030 period includes many impactful restoration objectives, such as restoring marshland and habitats. The degree of achievement of these objectives will be measured and progress will be reported regularly. For example, the three-year project set up to protect running waters by Tornator, WWF and Stora Enso was again fruitful in various ways, in stream restoration, for example.

Supply chain development: a major priority

In terms of social responsibility, it is essential to take care of working conditions throughout the value chain. In the big picture, we identify challenges in the use of foreign labour, especially in the case of less experienced contractors and subcontractors. This is why increasing the ethical sustainability of the contracting chain is one of our key priorities. We train and help contractors to meet their employer obligations, and have, for example, developed multilingual silviculture and occupational-safety manuals and online courses for foreign workers. As a client, we closely monitor the supply chain and tackle any problems that we become aware of. We value the work of the Regional State Administrative Agency in promoting legal protection, fundamental rights and fair and safe working environments. Without foreign labour, the forestry sector will not survive. Combating climate change requires healthy, well-managed forests, and Finnish resources are no longer sufficient to cope with this huge workload. Operators in many other sectors have reached the same conclusion. However, the client must take overall responsibility for ethical treatment of workers, regardless of whether they are Finnish or foreign.    

Renewable energy and digital development

During the first half of the year, Tornator once again signed several land lease agreements with energy operators for the development of wind and solar power. As a major landowner, Tornator is well placed to diversify its revenue streams while contributing to the green transition. Digital development has made Tornator’s silviculture operations more efficient and improved risk management. The company has created a number of applications for large-scale forest ownership, both in-house and with consultancy partners. These include applications for road management, remote sensing of the need for tending of seedling stands, and biodiversity monitoring. Training in the use of AI is provided extensively to all personnel. 

Good relations with financial markets

To finance growth, Tornator has established and maintained good and diversified relationships with financiers. At the Capital Markets Day events and one-to-one meetings, Tornator has ensured that up-to-date information and views are communicated both to credit banks and debt capital investors. To reduce the market risk related to the timing of maturities, the company prepares for significant refinancing of loans well in advance. Thanks to interest rate hedges, changes in market interest rates do not fully affect the company’s financing cost.  

Investing in personnel

Thanks to its profitable growth in recent years, Tornator has been able to recruit many new forestry professionals for various positions. Along with the forestland itself, skilled personnel are the company’s most valuable asset, of which we want to take the best possible care. One important part of our growth strategy is personal growth, and projects related to improving well-being at work aim to continuously enhance the motivation, competence and job satisfaction of our personnel. In addition to the previous economic and environmental criteria, the long-term monetary incentive scheme was complemented by a social responsibility criterion, measured by the personnel’s satisfaction with the company (employer net promoter score, eNPS).    

Good outlook for the rest of the year

Tornator’s prospects for the remainder of 2024 look promising. Demand and prices for timber will remain good, and the company has secured cash flows through a long-term binding timber sales agreement. All of Tornator’s personnel have shown that they are motivated and capable of managing the company’s forests responsibly and with the highest degree of professionalism. Tornator is entering the final stretch of the current strategy period on a firm footing, and the success of the new strategy period will be ensured by involving all the personnel in its preparation. Tornator’s vision is challenging but rewarding: we want to be the forerunner in responsible use of forests.     

Effects of the war in Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent general economic instability did not have any major negative impact on Tornator’s performance, balance sheet or cash flows. Tornator’s turnover and operating profit were historically high during the reporting period. Cash flow from operating activities was also good. The company has not experienced an increase in credit losses or financial risks, nor a decrease in the value of its assets. The contractors used by Tornator have found replacement labour for the Ukrainian seasonal workers, so the forest management operations have not been jeopardised. We have facilitated aid deliveries to Ukrainians suffering from the Russian invasion through our Romanian subsidiary, and we will continue this support for as long as necessary.

Notable events during the reporting period

Timber deliveries were well realised at approximately 1.5 million cubic metres (1.7) and €76.7 million (79.0). The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the decrease in imported wood on the market have increased the demand and price of renewable wood raw material. Thanks to excellent customer collaboration, the timber harvesting went smoothly, and the silviculture services business took a leap forward.   
  

The turnover of silviculture services increased to €6.6 million (4.2). In total, the group recorded €1.9 million (1.0) in real estate turnover. Other income totalled €2.9 million (2.1).

The impact on profit of the changes in the fair value of interest rate instruments was +€1.1 million (+2.6) from the beginning of the year. At the end of June, the fair value of interest rate derivatives was positive by €36.6 million (31 December 2023: +35.5). The fair value of forests at the end of June was €3,490.7 million (31 December 2023: 3,455.5)

Business environment 

At the beginning of the year, a global increase in demand for timber products pushed up the prices of both sawn timber and pulp. Approximately 29.4 million cubic metres of industrial wood was felled in Finland during the period between January and June. The felling volume was slightly less than in the corresponding period in 2023 (30.3 million m3).

The improved outlook for the forestry industry, the raw material needs of the energy sector, and the absence of imported wood from Russia in the market have led to a positive development in timber prices. Market prices for timber have risen to record highs since the beginning of the year. The average price of sawlogs in the period between January and June has been on average 5% higher than in the previous year, and the price of pulpwood log has been around 15% higher than in the previous year.

Demand for leisure building plots was modest. For forestland, supply continued to be lower than demand, although price increases were more moderate than in recent years.  

In Estonia, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. Prices in the forestland market remained high.  

In Romania, the price level of timber fell clearly from the previous year. The forestland markets were quiet. 

Finance

The group’s financial position remained good, and cash flow from operations before financial items was €34.8 million (47.5).

The group’s net financing expenses during the period between January and June were -€11.9 (-8.5) million. Tornator’s interest-bearing liabilities amounted to €954.9 million (31 December 2023: 947.7), of which long-term liabilities amounted to €649.4 million (31 December 2023: 849.0) and current liabilities to €305.5 million (31 December 2023: 98.8).  

In the period under review, the net cash flow impact of the company’s investments was -€21.3 million (-50.7). Cash flow from financing activities was -€28.2 million (+19.3). Liquid financial assets and cash and cash equivalents on 30 June 2024 amounted to €7.4 million (31 December 2023: 40.5).  The company’s bank account has an overdraft limit of €10 million, and the company also has a committed revolving credit facility of €200 million, available for withdrawal in full on the date of reporting. On the date of reporting, €107 million of Tornator’s €300-million commercial paper programme is in use.

Estimate of future development

Tornator estimates that its cash flow and debt service capacity will remain stable and solid for the rest of the year. The company will update its long-term sustainable planned cut in the autumn, and the annual fair value update of its forests will be carried out in the final quarter. 

The forest industry is expected to continue its positive performance, and the demand for timber is expected to remain good. Market prices for timber are expected to remain at the current level, at least for the short term. In the forestland market, prices are likely to remain at the level of the early part of the year. Silviculture will be continued according to the normal annual cycle, and development projects for the digital roadmap will be carried out as planned.

 

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Tornator Oyj, held on 8 March 2024, decided to distribute a dividend of no more than €7.0 per share, totalling €35 million, as proposed by the Board of Directors. In addition, the Annual General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on an additional dividend of the same amount during the remainder of 2024. No decision on the distribution of the additional dividend has been taken by the date of reporting. The Annual General Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial period 2023 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers was elected as the auditor. The Annual General Meeting elected the following members and deputy members to the new Board of Directors:

Ordinary member Deputy member
Hanna Kaskela Sampsa Ratia
Tuomas Virtala Erkko Ryynänen
Seppo Toikka Jari Suvanto
Esko Torsti Ilja Ripatti

Organisation of the Board of Directors

On 8 March 2024, the new board elected Esko Torsti as the chairperson and Hanna Kaskela as the deputy chairperson. Tuomas Virtala was elected as a member of the Remuneration Committee in addition to the aforementioned two persons. The committee reports to the board. Hanna Kaskela was elected as the chairperson of the Oversight Committee, while Esko Torsti and Tuomas Virtala were elected as members and Seppo Toikka as a deputy member.

Notable events after the end of the reporting period

No notable events took place after the end of the reporting period.  

Major shareholders, 30 June 2024

Shareholder %
Stora Enso Oyj 41,00 %
Keskinäinen eläkevakuutusyhtiö Ilmarinen 23,13 %
Keskinäinen työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Varma 15,33 %
OP Henkivakuutus Oy 6,25 %
OP-Metsänomistaja -erikoissijoitusrahasto 5,00 %
OP-Eläkesäätiö 2,08 %
Pensionsförsäkringsaktiebolaget Veritas 2,50 %
Finnairin Eläkesäätiö 2,18 %
Pohjola Vakuutus Oy 1,04 %
Riffu Oy 0,75 %
Danilostock Oy 0,75 %
Total 100,00 %

  
  
Tornator is a leader in sustainable forestry in Europe. It owns forests in Finland, Estonia and Romania. In 2023, the group’s turnover was approximately €195 million, and the balance sheet value was about €3.6 billion. The group has around 190 employees. Tornator’s own employees, and other companies and their employees working on its forestland, add up to around 1,600 person-years of employment. The owners of the parent company are Finnish, mainly institutional investors. Tornator’s mission is to generate sustainable wellbeing from forests.


 

Tables – Condensed half-year financial statements

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

EUR thousand 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2023
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
Net sales 85,056 84,204 194,895
Other operating income 3,269 4,391 4,895
       
Change in fair value of biological assets and harvesting -498 63,420 295,747
Change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress -459 -254 -544
Materials and services -14,513 -12,437 -35,357
Personnel expenses -5,692 -5,584 -11,036
Depreciation and amortisation -1,674 -1,653 8,447
Reversal of impairment   3,400  
Other operating expenses -4,684 -4,528 -14,160
Operating profit 60,805 130,959 442,888
       
Financial income 4,994 982 6,392
Financial expenses -18,039 -12,088 -30,039
Change in fair value of financial instruments 1,111 2,636 -5,534
Net financial items -11,934 -8,470 -29,181
       
Profit before tax 48,871 122,490 413,708
       
Income taxes -9,019 -9,510 -19,163
Change in deferred taxes 269 -13,004 -53,900
Profit for the period 40,121 99,976 340,644
       
Distribution:      
To shareholders of the parent company 40,121 99,976 340,644
       
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income      
       
Profit for the period 40,121 99,976 340,644
Other comprehensive income for the period after taxes:      
Items not recognised later through profit and loss      
Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)     -2
       
Items that may later be recognised through profit and loss      
Translation difference -14 -29 -135
Revaluation of forest land -11,796 2,137 -57,088
Comprehensive income for the period total 28,311 102,084 283,419
       
Distribution:      
To shareholders of the parent company 28,311 102,084 283,419

 


 


 

Condensed consolidated balance sheet 		       
EUR thousand 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 31 Dec 2023  
  (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)  
ASSETS        
Non-current assets        
Forest assets 3,490,743 3,219,492 3,455,543  
Biological assets 3,183,580 2,844,251 3,139,184  
Bare land 307,163 375,242 316,358  
Other property, plant and equipment 15,805 15,737 16,306  
Intangible assets 2,307 1,734 2,331  
Right-of-use assets 1,606 1,820 1,818  
Derivatives 36,632 43,692 35,516  
Other investments 111 111 111  
Non-current receivables 17,679 10,447 17,385  
Non-current assets total 3,564,884 3,293,034 3,529,010  
Current assets        
Inventories 67 90 55  
Accounts receivable and other receivables 48,516 62,139 30,572  
Investments   932 30,567  
Cash and cash equivalents 7,368 5,604 40,500  
Current assets total 55,951 68,765 101,694  
Total assets 3,620,835 3,361,799 3,630,705  
         
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES        
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company        
Share capital 50,000 50,000 50,000  
Other equity 2,118,577 1,943,931 2,125,266  
Total equity 2,168,577 1,993,931 2,175,266  
Liabilities        
Non-current liabilities        
Deferred tax liabilities 455,322 433,361 458,541  
Financial liabilities 649,432 799,103 848,959  
Lease liabilities 1,399 1,578 1,565  
Other non-current liabilities 148 186 148  
Non-current liabilities total 1,106,301 1,234,228 1,309,212  
Current liabilities        
Financial liabilities 305,484 98,351 98,771  
Accounts payable and other payables 28,672 23,025 33,460  
Income tax liabilities 611 1,646 1,829  
Lease liabilities 320 340 357  
Provisions 10,871 10,278 11,810  
Current liabilities total 345,958 133,640 146,227  
Total liabilities 1,452,258 1,367,868 1,455,439  
Total equity and liabilities 3,620,835 3,361,799 3,630,705  

Statement of changes in equity

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium Translation difference Revaluation reserve Retained earnings Total equity
Equity 1 January 2024 50.000 29,995 -11,012 154,336 1,951,946 2,175,265
             
Comprehensive income            
Profit for the period         40,121 40,121
Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)            
Revaluation of forest land       -11,796   -11,796
Translation difference     -14     -14
Comprehensive income for the period     -14 -11,796 40,121 28,311
Transactions with shareholders            
Dividends paid         -35,000 -35,000
Total transactions with shareholders         -35,000 -35,000
Equity 30 June 2024 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -11,026 142,541 1,957,067 2,168,577
             
             
Equity 1 January 2023 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847
             
Comprehensive income            
Profit for the period         99,976 99,976
Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)            
Translation difference     -29     -29
Comprehensive income for the period     -29 2,137 99,976 102,084
Transactions with shareholders            
Dividends paid         -60,000 -60,000
Total transactions with shareholders         -60,000.0 -60,000.0
Equity 30 June 2023 (unaudited) 50,000 29,995 -10,906 213,562 1,711,280 1,993,931
             
             
             
Equity 1 January 2023 50,000 29,995 -10,877 211,424 1,671,304 1,951,847
             
Comprehensive income            
Profit for the period         340,644 340,644
Other items of comprehensive income (after taxes)            
Revaluation of forest land       -57,088   -57,088
Items derived from the redefinition of net defined
benefit liability (or asset items) 		        -2 -2
Translation difference     -135     -135
Comprehensive income for the period     -135 -57,088 340,642 283,419
Transactions with shareholders            
Dividends paid         -60,000 -60,000
Total transactions with shareholders         -60,000.0 -60,000.0
Equity on 31 Dec 2023 50,000 29,995 -11,012 154,336 1,951,946 2,175,265


 

Condensed statement of cash flows      
       
EUR thousand 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2024 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2023 1 Jan – 31 Dec 2023
Cash flow from operating activities      
Cash receipts from transactions in forestry 65,539 72,113 199,773
Cash receipts from transactions in land sales 1,859 968 1,828
Cash receipts from other operating income 4,080 3,152 6,096
Cash paid to suppliers and employees -36,642 -28,737 -49,792
Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes 34,836 47,496 157,904
Interest paid, interest-bearing debt -11,902 -8,536 -24,990
Interest received   -142 -264
Other financial expenses -1,223 -1,016 -2,916
Interest received, operating activities 1,698 788 2,728
Interest received, derivatives 3,251   3,226
Income taxes -10,237 -20,783 -30,102
Cash flow from operating activities 16,423 17,807 105,585
       
Cash flow from investing activities      
Investments in biological assets -45,312 -43,872 -106,786
Investments in tangible assets, forestland -5,600 -5,422 -13,198
Investments in other tangible and intangible assets -964 -868 -3,508
Investments in money market investments   -576 -30,212 
Proceeds from sale of money market investments 30,567    
Cash flow from investing activities -21,310 -50,738 -153,704
       
Cash flow from financing activities      
Withdrawal of long-term loans     100,001
Withdrawal of short-term loans 6,933 79,485 29,754
Repayment of leasing liabilities -178 -174 -353
Dividends paid -35,000 -60,000 -60,000
Cash flow from financing activities -28,244 19,311 69,402
       
Net increase/decrease in cash and
cash equivalents 		-33,132 -13,620 21,284
       
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,500 19,244 19,244
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents 		-1 -21 -28
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 7,368 5,604 40,500

