Aptean Empowers Food and Beverage Companies With AI-Powered ERP

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean Inc., a global frontrunner in mission-critical ERP solutions, announces the delivery of tailored Artificial Intelligence embedded in its cloud-native Aptean Food & Beverage ERP. With a strong history of transforming the ERP landscape, Aptean continues to revolutionize the Food and Beverage sector with advanced AI capabilities that drive greater business efficiency, accelerate operational success, and create competitive advantage for customers.



AI for Customer Efficiency and Productivity

Going beyond simple automation, Aptean’s Food & Beverage ERP, built on Microsoft Dynamics Business Central, leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze vast amounts of data, extract valuable insights and automate tasks.

"At Aptean, we understand the crucial role efficiency plays in the success of businesses in the food and beverage industry," says TVN Reddy, CEO at Aptean. "The AI-powered functionality within our Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is designed to significantly reduce administrative tasks, creating time for our customers to focus on innovation, market expansion and building a competitive edge."

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP fully leverages the embedded Microsoft Co-pilot within Business Central, offering users an AI-powered assistant that enhances productivity and decision-making.

In addition, Aptean leverages AI every day for sales, forecasting and automation of repetitive finance tasks.

Key AI-driven features that transform business operations include:

Create sales lines on sales documents based on customer transaction history.

Use natural language to instruct AI on building analyses that help solve business problems.

Map E-Documents that match vendor invoices to purchase orders.

Find data anywhere in the company or to explain a concept using conversational language with an AI bot.

Analyze historical data to better predict sales and manage stock levels.

Forecast the likelihood of late payments based on historical invoices, credit memos and payments.

Make predictions about future revenue and expenses, using historical data from receivables, payables and taxes.

Improve the accuracy and efficiency of financial reconciliations by identifying more matches and relevant General Ledger accounts for unmatched transactions.

Taking the Next Step with Aptean

Food and Beverage companies seeking to accelerate their operations with tailored AI-driven intelligence can connect with an Aptean specialist for a discussion on how this purpose-built ERP solution can transform their Food and Beverage business. Personalized demos are available and Aptean provides regular webinars to view the technology in action.

Act now and move into the future of Food and Beverage with tailored intelligence. Visit Aptean.com to start your journey with a partner who understands your industry inside out.

