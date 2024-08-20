TeleVox Expands Agent Chat Functionality to Reduce Inbound Call Volumes and Boost Healthcare Staff Efficiency

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, is solving the challenge of overworked healthcare call centers and frustrated patients waiting on hold with the expansion of Agent Chat, which utilizes a secure, web-based experience to connect patients to a staff member who can address the patient’s needs.







Patients calling into healthcare offices spend an average of eight minutes on the phone with 63 percent of calls being transferred, wasting both time and resources. With Agent Chat, a secure conversation is initiated to quickly connect a patient to the healthcare facility, greatly reducing call volumes and wait times while also improving staff productivity and Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

“Whether after-hours or while in a public setting, there are times when patients can’t or don’t want to talk on the phone but still need to get their questions answered in a timely fashion,” said Vijay Verma, Vice President, Product, TeleVox. “Agent Chat provides them a secure channel to connect with their provider while reducing the burden on contact centers to manually staff hundreds of phone calls per day.”

For healthcare staff, Agent Chat offers an enhanced contact center experience that allows providers to deliver automated and at scale service around the clock, driven by:

Intelligent routing – Chats are routed to appropriate queues based on screening questions or direct access URL links.

– Chats are routed to appropriate queues based on screening questions or direct access URL links. Concurrent conversations – Instead of 1:1 phone calls, agents can accept multiple concurrent chats to boost efficiency.

– Instead of 1:1 phone calls, agents can accept multiple concurrent chats to boost efficiency. Real time agent metrics – Key metrics provide insights into chat engagement, keeping both agents and patients satisfied with results.

– Key metrics provide insights into chat engagement, keeping both agents and patients satisfied with results. Message templates – Quick responses that allow staff to hold multiple, concurrent chats.

Agent Chat is ideal for referral outreach, managing appointments, and assisting patients with bill pay. It also can be used for general patient questions, filling care gaps, and much more.

For more information about Agent Chat, please visit https://insights.televox.com/agent-chat.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient relationship management technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient relationship management platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@televox.com

(315) 720-3304

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a845962b-d28f-4c02-83ac-509ecf2e3c0a