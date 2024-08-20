Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming (Data, SMS, Voice, And IoT) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (Data, SMS, Voice, And IoT), By Type (Pre-paid And Post-paid), By Application, By Inbound Countries, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan inbound wholesale roaming market size is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030

The widespread deployment of 5G infrastructure across Japan has significantly enhanced data speeds and connectivity, catering to modern travellers who rely heavily on mobile data for various applications, including streaming, navigation, and real-time communication. The growing number of 5G mobile subscribers worldwide is significantly driving the demand for roaming services. International travellers with 5G-enabled devices seek high-speed data connectivity, further fuelling this demand.







The widespread adoption of advanced technologies, such as IoT, Cloud, and 5G is providing significant growth opportunities for the Japan inbound wholesale roaming market. The rapid increase in connected devices, from industrial machinery to wearable technology, requires robust, geographically neutral connectivity solutions. Roaming services are crucial in ensuring seamless data transmission for these devices globally. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are well-positioned to exploit this market by developing specialized roaming packages tailored to the specific data transmission needs of IoT and M2M devices, such as low power consumption, reliable small data packet transfers, or real-time data exchange.



Strategic partnerships between Japanese and international telecom operators also play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and coverage of roaming services, ensuring that travellers experience consistent and high-quality connectivity. These factors are collectively driving the growth of the Japan inbound roaming market, emphasizing the importance of advanced network infrastructure and customer-centric service offerings.



However, long average of clearing and settlement times significantly impact various aspects of the inbound wholesale roaming market in Japan. From a financial perspective, delayed payments result in postponed revenue recognition for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), straining their cash flow and making investments in network improvements, new technologies, and expansion projects difficult. This also necessitates higher working capital to bridge the gap between service delivery and payment receipt, increasing financial pressure on the operators.



Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the IoT segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030. The deployment of Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) and 5G technologies is significantly boosting the use of interconnected and eSIM-enabled consumer IoT devices, such as NB-IoT-enabled door locks, smoke alarms, smart home appliances, 4G-connected cameras, multilingual translators, and 5G FWA CPEs. IoT devices are increasingly equipped with eSIM technology to simplify the activation of various isolated devices. The eSIM technology automates this process safely and efficiently. The notable rise in eSIM adoption is driving the growth of the IoT sector in Japan's inbound wholesale roaming market by ensuring reliable and effective global device activation and usage.

Based on roaming type, the post-paid segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. Japan is a major hub for business travel, where post-paid plans offer a convenient and cost-effective solution for staying connected with colleagues and clients on the go. Japanese mobile operators are capitalizing on this trend by offering tailored post-paid plans to meet the specific needs of business travellers, enhancing their connectivity and productivity while traveling.

In terms of application, the mobile router usage roaming segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2030. This segment is thriving due to the growing demand for reliable internet connectivity among international travellers. Mobile routers provide a convenient solution for tourists, business travellers, and expatriates, enabling continuous internet access without the need for local SIM cards or public Wi-Fi networks. This increased demand is fuelled by the necessity for seamless communication, access to online services, and the convenience of connecting multiple devices simultaneously.

Based on inbound countries, the China segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. China's expanding economy, growing population, and rapidly increasing middle-class income group are significantly boosting various industries, including international travel. As disposable incomes rise, more Chinese citizens are traveling abroad, with Japan becoming a popular destination. This influx of Chinese tourists is not only bolstering Japan's tourism industry but also prompting Japanese mobile operators to offer tailored roaming packages to meet the needs of these visitors, thereby capitalizing on the trend and enhancing the travel experience for Chinese tourists.

Companies Featured

NTT DOCOMO

SoftBank Corp.

KDDI CORPORATION

Rakuten Mobile, Inc. (Rakuten Group, Inc.)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Sakura Mobile

Asahi Net, Inc.

Sony Network Communications Inc. (So-net)

WirelessGate Inc.

Inbound Platform Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Japan





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry value chain analysis

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Service Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Data

4.4. SMS

4.5. Voice

4.6. IoT



Chapter 5. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Roaming Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Roaming Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Pre-paid

5.4. Post-paid



Chapter 6. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. MNO Telco Roaming

6.4. Travel SIM Roaming

6.5. Mobile Router Usage Roaming



Chapter 7. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Inbound Countries Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Japan Inbound Wholesale Roaming: Inbound Countries Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. U.S.

7.4. China

7.5. Korea

7.6. Taiwan

7.7. Hong Kong

7.8. Thailand

7.9. Australia

7.10. Philippines

7.11. Malaysia

7.12. Vietnam

7.13. Rest of the World

7.13.1. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Share Analysis

8.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5.1. Expansion

8.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.5.4. New Product Launches

8.5.5. Research And Development

8.6. Company Profiles

8.6.1. Participant's Overview

8.6.2. Financial Performance

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

