North America Citric Acid Market Report 2024-2032

The North America citric acid market size reached 595,300 Tons in 2023 and is forecast to reach 792,540 Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during 2023-2032.







Citric acid (C6H8O7), is a commodity chemical which occurs naturally in citrus fruits such as lemons and oranges. To produce citric acid synthetically, cultures of Aspergillus niger fungus are fed on sucrose or glucose-containing medium. As it is rich in antioxidants, it aids in protecting against diseases and acts as an alkalizing agent for decreasing acidity in the human body. Owing to these benefits, citric acid is used as an acidulant in the food and beverage industry. It is also utilized in the production of soaps and detergents, pharmaceuticals, shampoos and conditioners, cosmetics, lubricants, and animal feed.



North America represents one of the largest markets for citric acid in the world. Citric acid and its derivatives are primarily employed in the food and beverage industry for controlling the growth of microorganisms, providing sourness and tartness, and enhancing flavors. Apart from this, the demand for citric acid in the detergents and cleaning agents has increased owing to the prohibition of phosphate in their manufacturing by governing authorities in different countries of North America. Furthermore, usage of citric acid in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing digestive medicines is also expected to spur the demand in the upcoming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the North America citric acid market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on application and form.



Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Analysis for Each Country



Market by Application

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Market by Form

Anhydrous

Liquid

Market by Imports and Exports

Imports

Exports

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value in 2023 595300 Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2032 792540 Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered North America





