UK Health Check-up (Blood, Urine, Body Fluid, Imaging) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

The UK health check-up market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2024 to 2030

The market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need to provide preventive screening solutions. For instance, according to UK Health indicators, the top four most prevalent chronic conditions in the UK for both men and women are allergies, hypertension, lower back disorders, and depression.

Allergies emerged as the most frequently reported chronic issue among both genders, with rates of 30.4% for men and 36.0% for women. Nearly half of the UK population, comprising 45.7% of men and 50.1% of women, disclosed experiencing a persistent condition. A higher proportion of women (22.3%) indicated experiencing some activity limitations due to health issues in the past six months compared to men (18.5%).







Rising government initiatives to provide healthcare solutions is further anticipated to drive market growth. For instance, in February 2024, the National Health Service (NHS) announce the launch of a digital version of the health check-up program for citizens in England. This initiative, known as the NHS Health Check, is designed for individuals aged 40 to 74, which translates to approximately 15 million people across the country. The check-up process typically involves an appointment with a general practitioner (GP), where patients are assessed for potential risks related to type 2 diabetes, strokes, kidney disease, and certain forms of dementia.



Moreover, the introduction of telemedicine in general healthcare practices has fueled the demand for home-based testing solutions. The healthcare ecosystem's digital connectivity framework has further empowered the market during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising incidence of life-threatening diseases is a major driver for the market. This includes the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases.

This combination of the increased availability of telemedicine and home-based testing, the escalating prevalence of life-threatening diseases, and the need for early detection of asymptomatic conditions are collectively expected to drive the growth and expansion of the market. These factors have enabled individuals to manage their health proactively and have contributed to the overall development of the healthcare ecosystem during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



Furthermore, the rising strategic initiatives undertaken by the key players in the market, such as enhancing healthcare services and fostering collaborations between the public and private sectors, are expected to drive the overall development and expansion of the market. Additionally, the introduction of direct-to-customer testing solutions is anticipated to contribute to the growth and accessibility of check-up services during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2023, NHS announced the launch of home-based digital health checks. This new digital health check has been introduced with the aim of delivering an additional one million checks in the first four years.



UK Health Check-up Market Report Highlights

Blood, urine, body fluid tests segment dominated the test type segment and is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising adoption and usage of blood, urine, and body fluid samples in preventive care diagnosis.

Individuals dominated the end-use segment; this is attributed to the growing awareness for preventive health among the population.

Out-of-pocket dominated the individual end-use segment owing to the rising out-of-pocket spending expenditure by customers for personal check-ups.

Enterprise segment held a significant share in end-use segment owing to the growing number of companies providing insurance to their employees.

Companies Featured

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

SYNLAB International GmbH

OPKO Health, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

UNILABS

Sonic Healthcare Limited

ARUP Laboratories

Q2 Solutions

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scopeources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Test Type and End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. UK Health Check-up Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of diseases

3.2.1.2. Growing investments in population screening

3.2.1.3. Growing geriatric population

3.2.1.4. Adoption of digital technology

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost associated with screening

3.2.2.2. Psychological Factors And Knowledge, Attitudes, & Beliefs

3.2.3. Market challenge analysis

3.2.3.1. Lack of awareness

3.2.4. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4.1. Rising medical tourism

3.3. UK Health Check-up Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. UK Health Check-up Market: Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. UK Health Check-up Market: Test Type Dashboard

4.2. UK Health Check-up Market: Test Type Movement Analysis

4.3. UK Health Check-up Market by Test Type, Revenue

4.4. Blood, Urine, Body Fluid Tests

4.5. Imaging-based tests (Xray, CT, US, MRI)

4.6. Non-imaging Tests (ECG, CPET, NCS, EMG, EEG)



Chapter 5. UK Health Check-up Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. UK Health Check-up Market: End-use Dashboard

5.2. UK Health Check-up Market: End-use Movement Analysis

5.3. UK Health Check-up Market by End-use, Revenue

5.4. Enterprise

5.4.1. Enterprise market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Private (Corporate) Sector

5.4.3. Government Sector

5.4.4. Insurance

5.5. Individual

5.5.1. Individual market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Out of Pocket- Direct Payment for Health Check

5.5.3. Individual Health Insurance Plan



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

