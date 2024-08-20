Conner Strong & Buckelew Employees Give Back at 12th Annual Community Day

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conner Strong & Buckelew, a leading insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm, continued its tradition of giving back to the community with its 12th annual Community Day event. 120 Conner Strong & Buckelew [CSB] employees came out to volunteer their time at three Southern New Jersey locations.



At Cooper’s Poynt School in Camden the company’s volunteers rolled up their sleeves to paint classrooms and murals, build furniture and put their landscaping talents to work transforming the school’s indoor and outdoor spaces. We are proud to do our small part to help Cooper’s Poynt School as it strives to be a high-quality school where students are valued, challenged and prepared for college and careers that positively impact their community and the world.

In Toms River CSB volunteers partnered with the American Littoral Society by investing their sweat equity to clean up several miles of trails and beaches at Cattus Island County Park. We share the American Littoral Society’s passion for the study and conservation of marine life and habitat, and we were honored to contribute our time and energy to help protect the New Jersey coast.

At Tourne County Park in Parsippany our volunteers assisted the Morris County Park Commission by mulching and planting 120 new trees. Steward to over 20,000 acres of parkland, the Morris County Park Commission is committed to the care and growth of regional parks, recreation facilities, open spaces and more. Their work benefits all of us and we were happy to help them enhance our park system for today — and for future generations.

Michael Tiagwad, Conner Strong & Buckelew’s President & Chief Executive Officer commented, “Conner Strong & Buckelew has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities where we live and work. Our annual Community Day event is just one example of our employees’ passion for supporting the community. In the true spirit of giving, Conner Strong & Buckelew and its employees provide financial aid and volunteer thousands of hours every year to support a wide range of worthy organizations. A desire to improve the lives of others and uplift communities is an integral part of our culture.”

Conner Strong & Buckelew’s philanthropic culture has resulted in the company repeatedly being recognized as one of the top corporate givers in the region.

