Cesar Millan Announces Partnership with K9Grass® by ForeverLawn®

(Louisville, OH), Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 20, 2024 — ForeverLawn, Inc., a national leader and pioneer in synthetic grass solutions, has announced a strategic partnership between K9Grass—its premium brand designed specifically for dogs—and world-renowned canine behaviorist and TV personality Cesar Millan.

With over twenty-five years of experience training and rehabilitating dogs, Cesar Millan is internationally recognized for his ability to foster healthy relationships between owners and their furry friends. A mainstay on television for two decades, he currently hosts National Geographic’s Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog and is best known as the original host of the wildly popular series The Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan. He also conducts training at his 43-acre Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita, CA, where he recently replaced over 9,500 square feet of old turf with premium K9Grass.

K9Grass is the original, most technologically advanced grass alternative specifically for dogs and the unique challenges they bring. Designed to look and feel like natural grass, K9Grass products are the culmination of extensive research, industry expertise, and innovative construction. For nearly two decades, they have been the safe, attractive choice for countless pet parents and businesses across America in a wide array of residential and commercial applications.

“I’m always looking for the best, most innovative tools for owners and for myself in my ongoing efforts to cultivate better humans and better dogs,” said Millan. “K9Grass by ForeverLawn is a proven, inventive product I can really stand behind—and on for that matter. Unlike real grass, it is easily cleanable and stays green all year long, which means no muddy dogs or ugly patches on the lawn. What owner wouldn’t love that?”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to partner with Cesar Millan and his extraordinary brand,” said Ken Karmie, brand leader for K9Grass. “For years, he has been a top authority for dog owners across the world due to his unique expertise and compassionate approach. He truly has the best interests of dogs at heart, which makes him the perfect fit for K9Grass. If Cesar trusts it in his facilities and with his own dogs, then pet parents know they can trust it too.”









###

About K9Grass

K9Grass by ForeverLawn is the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs, offering unrivaled edge-to-edge drainage for safer, cleaner, and more durable environments. With nearly two decades of experience serving residential and commercial canine customers alike and with thousands of satisfied clients nationwide, K9Grass stands alone as the brand of choice for discriminating dog owners.

About ForeverLawn

Established in 2004, ForeverLawn specializes in improving spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. Over its first twenty years, ForeverLawn and its more than 90 independent dealers have installed over 50 million square feet of “Grass Without Limits” for everyone from homeowners and small businesses to well-known clients such as Walt Disney World, Google, Starbucks, and ESPN.

About Cesar Millan

Cesar Millan is one of the most sought-after authorities in the field of dog behavior and rehabilitation. With more than 25 years of experience and with his new TV show, “Better Human Better Dog” now on National Geographic and Disney+; Millan is a household name, a New York Times best-selling author, and 3x Emmy nominated acclaimed star with hit TV series broadcasted and streamed in over 120 countries. Cesar has grown into a pop culture phenomenon and a go-to for many of today’s celebrities, athletes, world leaders, and entrepreneurs.

Cesar’s message continues to grow on his massive social media following of over 20 million people across the globe, adding new products under his belt, launching more content across various platforms, sharing his gift with The Cesar Millan Foundation and conducting training at his 43-acre paradise and Dog Psychology Center in Santa Clarita. In September 2023, Cesar was awarded the coveted Medal of Excellence from the Washington Hispanic Caucus in Washington D.C. 2024 will mark his anniversary of 20 consecutive years on U.S. television. Cesar moves forward in his journey with purpose and you can follow this journey at www.cesarmillan.com.