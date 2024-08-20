India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Streamlined Operations and Cost-Effectiveness Drive Single-Use Technology Adoption

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (pH Sensors, Oxygen Sensors), By Workflow (Upstream, Downstream), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market is anticipated to reach USD 191.0 million by 2030 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.61% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the growing popularity of disposable systems in preclinical trials are key factors driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market in India. The need for faster and more efficient drug development processes and the rising demand for personalized medicines contribute to the increased implementation of single-use bioprocessing systems.







The implementation of single-use technology (SUT) in biomanufacturing processes offers advantages such as reduced risk of cross-contamination and ensuring product purity and integrity, which is crucial for the growing domestic biosimilars and biologics market. It enhances operational efficiency, leading to shorter turnaround times and increased productivity - a key benefit for Indian manufacturers to scale and meet the rising domestic and global demand for biopharmaceuticals.



Furthermore, the commercial advantages of single-use sensors, such as streamlined operations, enhanced flexibility, and improved regulatory compliance and product quality, make them an attractive option for Indian biomanufacturers. The adoption of these technologies can help Indian companies lower their capital expenditure and achieve faster turnaround times.



India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Report Highlights

The pH sensors type segment held the largest revenue share of 20.24% in 2023 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for precise process monitoring, driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical industry, drives the adoption of single-use pH sensors. The oxygen sensors segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The upstream segment dominated the segment with a market share of 73.49% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. It is driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and the need for efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

The biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies dominated the segment with a market share of 41.69% in 2023. The consistent introduction of new and innovative single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors is a key driver behind the growth of this market segment.

Companies Featured

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH

Hamilton Company

Mettler-Toledo India Private Limited

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Danaher

Saint-Gobain

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $83.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $191 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered India



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing implementation of single-use technology (SUT) for bioproduction

3.2.1.2. Commercial advantages over conventional products

3.2.1.3. Rising demand for improved bioprocess monitoring

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Environmental concerns

3.2.2.2. Technical challenges related to the use of single-use sensors.

3.2.3. Market Challenge Analysis

3.2.3.1. Safe disposal of single use products

3.3. Industry Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Type Movement Analysis

4.3. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. pH Sensor

4.5. Oxygen Sensors

4.6. Pressure Sensors

4.7. Temperature Sensors

4.8. Conductivity sensors

4.9. Flow Meter & Sensors

4.10. Other Sensors



Chapter 5. Workflow Business Analysis

5.1. Workflow Segment Dashboard

5.2. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Workflow Movement Analysis

5.3. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Upstream

5.4.1. Upstream market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. pH Sensor

5.4.3. Oxygen Sensors

5.4.4. Pressure Sensors

5.4.5. Temperature Sensors

5.4.6. Conductivity sensors

5.4.7. Flow Meter & Sensors

5.5. Downstream

5.5.1. Downstream market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. pH Sensor

5.5.3. Pressure Sensors

5.5.4. Temperature Sensors

5.5.5. Conductivity sensors

5.5.6. Flow Meter & Sensors



Chapter 6. End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market End Use Movement Analysis

6.3. India Single-use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market Size & Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.1. Biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. CROs & CMOs

6.6. Academic & Research Institutes



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financial Performance

7.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.4.4. Strategic Initiatives



