Work Truck Solutions Announces Major Updates

Chico, CA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions®, the leading provider of innovative solutions for the work truck industry, today announced significant updates to its 2-Minute Prospecting solution, Resource Rack tool, and Vehicle Detail Printing abilities, further enhancing a dealership’s ability to streamline workflows, strengthen commercial customer engagement and enhance the sales process.

2-Minute Prospecting Integration Streamlines the Sales Process

Seamless integration between Work Truck Solutions’ 2-Minute Prospecting and Resource Rack enables salespeople to insert vehicle upfit resources directly into prospecting emails and know when buyers open them. This capability makes dealership workflows more efficient, provides buyers the critical information they need to make vehicle purchasing decisions and enhances the dealership sales experience.

Updated Resource Rack Adds Efficiency and Visibility

The latest iteration of Resource Rack empowers dealerships to leverage a comprehensive library of upfit resources, streamlining the prospecting process and improving communication with potential buyers. Key features include:

Enhanced Resource Sharing: Critical vehicle upfit information can be shared with buyers via links to a dealer-framed format, keeping the dealership branding front and center. Shareable links deliver product brochures while eliminating the need for cumbersome email attachments and keeping the salesperson’s contact information visible.

Buyer Activity Tracking: The new Tracking Links feature adds the ability to track the buyer’s engagement with the shared brochure, providing metrics and salesperson notifications to assist in the sales process.

Printing Enhancements

Enhanced printing capabilities further support dealerships' marketing and sales efforts. Recent improvements include:

Vehicle Details Flier: A new full-page, print/email-ready PDF flier allows dealerships to highlight vehicle details, including upfit information, pricing, and contact details. The flier can also include a QR code linking back to a vehicle listing page on the dealer’s website.

Upfit Window Sticker: Dealerships can now print an Upfit Window Sticker highlighting key upfit features with a QR code linking to the online vehicle details. Available in full-page or half-page layouts, these are ideal to showcase upfits and drive traffic to dealership websites.

Empowering Dealerships to Close More Deals

"This latest update empowers dealerships to take the professional advisory role that today’s commercial customers demand," said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer of Work Truck Solutions. "Our platform provides, and tracks, upfit information sharing so that dealers can serve their commercial vehicle customers and equip their sales consultants with more tools to close deals and achieve greater sales success."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, which includes NuPropel, a commercial vehicle-centric alternative fuel resource center, and tools such as 2-Minute Prospecting that enable truck pros to efficiently reach out to prospects, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.