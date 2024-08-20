Southeast Asia Diabetes Devices Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: emERGE Program to Enhance Diabetes Education Across 11 Countries

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asia Diabetes Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (BGM Devices, Insulin Delivery Devices), By Distribution Channel (Diabetes Clinics/Centers), By End Use (Diagnostic Centers, Homecare), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Southeast Asia diabetes devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.58 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.36% from 2024 to 2030

The market is growing due to the rising occurrence of diabetes linked to aging, obesity, and poor lifestyle choices. Obesity rates in SEA have surged by 40% from 1990 to 2013. Forecasts indicate that by 2030, over 52.4 million adults and 21 million youth in the region will be obese. As obesity rates continue to increase in the region, the incidence of diabetes is also expected to rise, driving the demand for effective diabetes management devices. The excessive body fat associated with obesity can lead to insulin resistance, a contributor to the onset of diabetes, further exacerbating the already high prevalence of the disease in Southeast Asia.



Diabetes devices play a pivotal role in enhancing the care and management of diabetic patients. The growing demand for these devices is driven by their ability to prevent prolonged hospital stays and reduce mortality rates among individuals with diabetes. The proactive approach enabled by diabetes devices can help prevent serious complications associated with uncontrolled blood sugar levels. By allowing for early detection of hypo- or hyperglycemia, these devices enable prompt action to stabilize glucose levels before they escalate into critical situations. This proactive monitoring can significantly reduce the risk of diabetic emergencies requiring hospitalization, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.



Increasing awareness about diabetes management through educational campaigns and programs plays a vital role in driving market growth. Educating patients about the importance of regular monitoring and adherence to treatment regimens boosts the demand for related medical devices. For instance, in April 2024, Embecta, a New Jersey company, launched a diabetes education program named emERGE in the Asia-Pacific region.

The program is set to commence in 11 countries, including Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. The primary goal of this initiative is to provide educational benefits to around 5,000 healthcare professionals, such as practitioners, diabetes nurse educators, and lead pharmacists, through a series of four interactive webinars.



Southeast Asia Diabetes Devices Market Report Highlights

In 2023, the insulin delivery devices segment dominated the market with a share of over 50.00% and is expected to grow over the forecast period due to patient preferences, treatment outcomes, and healthcare professional recommendations

Based on distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share of around 53.00% in 2023. This can be attributed to the accessibility of hospital pharmacies to patients who visit healthcare facilities for various needs, including diabetes management

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expanding network of retail pharmacies in the region

The hospital pharmacy end use segment held a majority share of the market of over 40.00% in 2023. This is attributed to the number of patients with diabetes being hospitalized

The diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to their ability to provide quick and accurate results

