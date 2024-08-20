Company Announcement

No. 01/2024





Copenhagen, 22 August 2024



STG Global Finance B.V. - Disclosure of Choice of Home Member State and Certain Other Notifications

1. Choice of Home Member State

In September 2020, STG Global Finance B.V. issued EUR 300,000,000 1.375 per cent. guaranteed notes due 24 September 2025 with ISIN XS2237302646 (the "Notes"). The Notes are guaranteed by Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Pursuant to the transparency directive (EU Directive 2004/109/EC, as amended), STG Global Finance B.V. hereby discloses its choice as Denmark as its home member state.

2. Certain Other Notifications

2.1 Financial calendar

The financial calendar for Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S for 2024, which applies to STG Global Finance B.V., is available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/financial-calendar/.

2.2 Financial reports

On 5 March 2024 Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated full year report for 1 January - 31 December 2023. On 2 May 2024, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its consolidated interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2024.

The Annual Report for 2023 and the 2024 First Quarter Interim Report are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/financial-reports/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

STG Global Finance B.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. The Scandinavian Tobacco Group is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit https://www.st-group.com/ .

Attachment