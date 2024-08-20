VOSKER Unveils Its Latest Surveillance Camera VKX

Montreal, Canada, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOSKER, a leading provider of cutting-edge surveillance solutions, has today announced the latest evolution of its camera, the VKX, which includes new features like on-demand mode, better image quality for both day and night usage, a 2X larger solar panel and new front-access design.

The VKX can operate 100% autonomously for up to 6 months without an external power supply. Due to the camera’s larger, frameless solar panel, setup doesn’t require any wires or even a wifi network, only LTE cellular connectivity. The new front access design means a sturdier build with fewer components, allowing for quick battery swaps without needing to dismantle the entire camera from its mounting bracket. This highly compact evolution of the technology is more portable than ever and allows the user to install or upgrade the camera without compromising any existing security measures. It’s designed for customers who have a need for portable security, in remote places without wifi or access to power. Not only do these new key features allow for an easier installment and rapid deployment, but they reflect VOSKER’s continued dedication to evolving their product.

“The VKX is something we’ve really been looking forward to sharing with our customers,” says VOSKER co-founder, President and CEO Jimmy Angers. “This newest generation was heavily influenced by their feedback on previous products. We take our customers’ input on the product very seriously because, ultimately, it's for them and we’re always looking to improve their experience when using our products. We’re very proud of the improvements we’ve made on this new camera and look forward to continuing to find innovative ways to keep building on this success.”

The launch of VKX comes just a few short months after VOSKER announced its latest financing round of USD $125M with participation of EDC, The Royal Bank of Canada and Scotiabank. The significant infusion in capital is aimed at the company’s growth and accelerating the development and market expansion of new technologies like the VKX.

The VKX is also supported by an updated version of the VOSKER app, which has been improved to help users quickly get the information that matters most to them – the changes include updates to search, filters and notifications.

They push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of surveillance technology, ensuring that customers receive the most advanced and reliable solutions available.

About VOSKER:



VOSKER is a leading provider of innovative surveillance solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s security landscape. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer service, VOSKER empowers businesses and individuals to protect what matters most. To learn more, visit www.vosker.com.