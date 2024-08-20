Environics Analytics Appoints New Chief Product Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Teresa Sinopoli to Chief Product Officer. With over 20 years of experience in geodemography, marketing analytics and GIS, Teresa has been instrumental in leading the development of numerous products from ideation through to execution and implementation.



Teresa’s dedicated work in product development over the last several years has been particularly impactful. As the lead product manager, she spearheaded the creation and deployment of our groundbreaking marketing analytics platform, ENVISION, and is currently driving progress on the next generation, ENVISION 2.0. Her strong leadership, innovative approach, and analytical skills have enabled her to consistently make a key contribution to our growth.

Teresa has emerged as a key leader by designing initiatives, and building teams, fostering collaboration across the company. The progress on ENVISION 2.0 is a testament to her ability to bring together a complex and diverse set of skills and contributors.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Teresa is committed to mentoring young women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). On International Women's Day, she had the honour of speaking at the University of Toronto’s Association of Women in Math and was recently delighted to address students at Toronto Metropolitan University as an alumna. These engagements highlight her dedication to empowering women and the next generation of leaders.

“It has been a great pleasure to work with Teresa for a long time – she is a true leader. Her dedication to empowering her team has enabled us to do great things. She is the first woman to lead our product management team – and has the confidence of everyone as she takes on this crucial role,” remarks Jan Kestle, President and CEO.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is a Bell Canada company.

