Global Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market to reach USD 2,392.3 Million by 2034, advancing at a 5.6% CAGR | FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non surgical fat reduction market is estimated to be worth USD 1700.5 million in 2024 and is projected to be valued at USD 2932.3 million in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 5.6%.



Due to its less intrusive nature, consumers are increasingly looking for non-surgical options for fat reduction. Non-surgical techniques are more palatable to a wider range of people since they frequently entail less danger, downtime, and adverse effects.

Solutions for fat reduction are in high demand due to the global obesity pandemic. The need for efficient treatments to reduce excess fat deposits is expanding as obesity rates continue to climb globally. Non surgical solutions offer accessible and reasonably priced alternatives to surgical interventions for those who are obese.

The need for body sculpting and anti-aging products is rising as the world's population ages. This group is served by non-surgical fat reduction techniques, which offer practical solutions for age-related changes in body shape and composition.

Many people are looking for non-invasive alternatives to invasive surgeries to get their desired body aesthetics since society places a great deal of importance on physical appearance and wellness. Non-invasive fat reduction techniques provide a non-invasive way for those who want to look better and feel more confident without having to make significant lifestyle changes.

What are the Factors Restraining the Demand for Non-Surgical Fat Reduction?

The development of the non-surgical fat reduction market for obesity management has significant barriers due to the high cost of the research and development of obesity drugs and the limited financial support available. The restrictions and risks brought by the expensive development of obesity drugs may hamper the expansion of the global non-surgical fat reduction market.

Furthermore, the extended duration of research and development of drug safety as well as the introduction of clinical trials to test the drugs increases the overall expenditure within the market. Hence, manufacturers must take caution and make sure their investments in markets offer higher returns.

The high cost of surgical procedures including adjustable gastric bands, gastric bypass surgery, intragastric balloon treatment and gastric sleeve surgery, are some of the alternatives to non-surgical fat reduction, and these factors will further hinder the popularity of non-invasive fat reduction.

The factors restricting the market's growth are the lack of reimbursements and the high cost of treatment and body contouring procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

From 2019 to 2023, the non surgical fat reduction market expanded at a CAGR of 10.30%.

Based on the technique, the cryolipolysis segment is expected to account for a market share of 33.50%

The demand for non surgical fat reduction in the Germany is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.10% through 2034.

In the United States, the non surgical fat reduction industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 to 2034.

China is projected to expand by a CAGR of 1.8% between 2024 and 2034.

The non surgical fat reduction market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 0.90% during 2034.

“The Increasing demand for minimally invasive body contouring procedures and rising obesity rates drive the nonsurgical fat reduction market,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

What are the Key Opportunities for the Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Market Manufacturers?

Tedious & long working hours, behavioral risk factors like consumption of alcohol and tobacco and stress, increase the chance of leading a sedentary lifestyle, are all factors that have resulted in the progression of diseases such as diabetes and obesity.

Diabetes and obesity result in an increase in the percentage of fat in the body, which is further harmful to human health. Patients are looking for alternative methods of losing stubborn fat as a result of the increased urbanization and lack of time to focus on their physical health.

To reduce unnecessary body fat, using techniques like the non-surgical fat reduction method will boost the demand within the market. For instance, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2020, over 120,707 non-surgical fat reduction surgeries were performed on males worldwide.

A growing number of appointments and consultations for various body fat treatments to enhance aesthetic appearance at many dermatological clinics is anticipated to accelerate market expansion.

Nowadays, people focus more on non-surgical treatments as they are less painful and promote faster recovery with outstanding results, thus increasing patient preference. Hence, non-surgical techniques for aesthetic purposes will boost the market demand.

Furthermore, drivers of the market expansion include variables like demand for body contouring treatments and rising acceptance of non-invasive aesthetic procedures, an increase in the prevalence of obesity, and a rise in health care spending.



Competitive Landscape:

The market players in the nonsurgical fat reduction market are investing in research and development to create innovative nonsurgical fat reduction techniques that offer improved results, shorter treatment time, and enhanced patient comfort. The market layers are collaborating with healthcare providers, aesthetic clinics, and distribution partners to expand their market reach.

In January 2021 - Allergan Aesthetics announced the release of CoolSculpting® Elite, a next-generation fat-loss technology whose applicators enhance the body's natural contours. Targeting, freezing, and eradicating treated fat cells is possible with CoolSculpting® Elite because of its proven CoolSculpting® technology.

The FDA has approved CoolSculpting® Elite to treat noticeable fat bulges in nine different body sites, including the flank, thigh, and abdomen; bra fat, back fat, upper arm, beneath the buttocks (sometimes called the banana roll); and the submental and submandibular regions.

Key Companies Profiled:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Allergan plc

Alma Lasers

Cynosure, Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Solta Medical Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Lutronic Corporation

Lynton Lasers Ltd.

Cutera Inc.



Key Market Segments Covered in the Non-Surgical Fat Reduction Industry Research:

By Technique:

Cryolipolysis

Ultrasound

Low-Level Lasers

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Plastic Surgery Centers

Cosmetic and Aesthetic Clinics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

