Safe Software Achieves Elusive B Corp™ Certification

Surrey, BC, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software is proud to announce that it has achieved official B Corp™ certification, earning an impressive score of 83.0. The organization will join a Global Movement of companies committed to balancing profit and purpose. This prestigious certification is a testament to Safe Software’s continuous commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, in tandem with their enterprise mission to help solve the world’s data challenges.

The B Corp certification recognizes businesses that create a positive impact on their employees, customer base, communities, and the environment. Safe Software’s achievement underscores its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable practices.

“It is not easy for a Technology company to achieve B Corp status, so this is a significant milestone for our company,” said Don Murray, CEO and Co-Founder of Safe Software.“This recognition reflects our commitment to ensuring eco-consciousness and positive social change are crucial aspects of our business model. We are proud to join a global community of businesses that prioritize purpose alongside profit and look forward to continuing our journey toward making a meaningful impact.”

Safe Software’s accomplishment underscores its committed effort towards corporate responsibility and a holistic approach to success across the five pillars of B Corp:

Governance: Safe Software upholds high standards of corporate governance, ensuring accountability, transparency, and ethical business practices. Serving over 25,000 customers and 200,000 users across 121 countries, we are committed to making data accessible and usable worldwide. Workers: We foster an inclusive workplace culture, prioritizing employee well-being and professional growth. Benefits include mental health programs, counselling, EFAP, extra seasonal vacation days, and community event participation. Our diverse team enriches our workplace, and we ensure equitable compensation through regular market data assessments. Community: Safe Software actively supports local communities, contributing to causes such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Surrey Hospital Foundation, Burns Bog Conservation Society, and SFU Surrey Campus Food Security Fund, as well as sponsoring a member of the Canadian Men’s Alpine Ski Team, Cameron Alexander. Environment: We implement sustainable practices to reduce environmental impact, exemplified by our Certified LEED Gold Building. Initiatives include temperature control, green rooftop patio, rainwater harvesting, efficient energy use, HVAC efficiency, and reducing plastic waste. Customers: We deliver high-quality solutions that empower individuals and organizations. Our technology supports diverse industries, including nonprofit organizations, emergency services, government, transportation, engineering, and aviation, showcasing our commitment to meaningful, impactful work.

As a Certified B Corporation™, Safe Software is dedicated to continuous improvement and will continue to seek ways to enhance its social and environmental impact.



"Safe Software's certification as a B Corporation showcases their unwavering dedication to creating a positive impact in the tech industry. Their commitment to responsible business practices is truly exemplary," said Max Hayes, Community Growth Manager, B Lab United States & Canada.

About Safe Software:



Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only Enterprise Integration Platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems and 800+ out-of-the-box transformers, allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Whether your data challenges involve spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, FME is here to help you spend more time using data and less time fighting it.

Over 20,000 organizations worldwide have trusted FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through our international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages. For more information, please visit www.safe.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About B Corp Certification:

B Corp Certification assesses the overall social and environmental impact of a company. To achieve B Corp Certification, a company must meet a score of at least 80 points in the B Impact Assessment, an evaluation of a company’s positive impact, and pass a risk review, an evaluation of a company’s negative impact.

It must change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders, and exhibit transparency by allowing information about their B Corp Certification performance to be publicly available on their B Corp profile on B Lab’s website. B Corps recertify every three years and, once certified, are expected to increase their score over time as they progress towards becoming more equitable, inclusive, and regenerative businesses.

Attachment