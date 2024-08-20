Severe Asthma Therapeutics Pipeline Market Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights about 50+ Companies and 55+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Severe Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Severe Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Severe Asthma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Severe Asthma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Severe Asthma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Severe Asthma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Severe Asthma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Severe Asthma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Severe Asthma.



Severe Asthma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Severe Asthma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Severe Asthma Emerging Drugs

GSK3511294: GlaxoSmithKline



GSK 3511294, also known as depemokimab, is a long acting, interleukin-5 (IL-5) receptor antagonistic monoclonal antibody, being developed by GlaxoSmithKline, for the treatment of asthma. GSK3511294 is a humanized anti-interleukin (IL)-5 monoclonal antibody (mAb) engineered for extended half-life and improved IL-5 affinity versus other anti-IL-5 mAbs. Currently the drug is in Phase III stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of severe asthma.



BSI-045B: Biosion



BSI-045B is a high-affinity, humanized monoclonal antibody, targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a cytokine that is implicated in the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis, asthma and other eosinophilic and Th2 immune-related diseases. Biosion's collaboration partner - CTTQ, a China-based pharmaceutical company with rights to BSI-045B (TQC2731) for China development and commercialization, is currently conducting a Phase II clinical trial of BSI-045B in China for the treatment of severe uncontrolled asthma.



Mepolizumab: Bio-Thera Solutions



Mepolizumab is an interleukin-5 (IL-5) antagonist monoclonal antibody administered subcutaneously via syringe or autoinjector. It is currently indicated for several conditions: as an add-on maintenance treatment for adult and pediatric patients aged six years and older with severe asthma characterized by an eosinophilic phenotype; as an add-on maintenance treatment for adult patients aged 18 years and older with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; for the treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis; and for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with hypereosinophilic syndrome of at least six months' duration without an identifiable non-hematologic secondary cause. Currently the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of severe asthma.



Severe Asthma: Therapeutic Assessment

Severe Asthma: Pipeline Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Severe Asthma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Severe Asthma drugs.



Major Players in Severe Asthma

There are approx. 50+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Severe Asthma. The companies which have their Severe Asthma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, GlaxoSmithKline.

Key Questions

How many companies are developing Severe Asthma drugs?

How many Severe Asthma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Severe Asthma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Severe Asthma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Severe Asthma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Kinaset Therapeutics

Bio-Thera Solutions

CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology

AB Science

GlaxoSmithKline

Oneness Biotech

Biosion

Lanier Biotherapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics

Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

Upstream Bio

Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Products

KN-002

BAT2606

CM326

Masitinib

GSK3511294

FB 704A

BSI-045B

LNR 125.38

KT 621

CBP-201

Verekitug

TEV'248

Phases

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral

Topical

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer

Gene therapy

Product Type

Severe Asthma Report Insights

Severe Asthma Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs

Impact of Drugs

Severe Asthma Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment

Unmet Needs

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kvnmkv

