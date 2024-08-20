Liberty Bank, N.A. Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at New Gateway @ Millbrae Station Branch

MILLBRAE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHEN: Monday, August 26, 2024

9:00 – 10:00AM PST



WHERE: Liberty Bank, N.A.

105 North Rollins Road

Millbrae, CA 94030



WHAT: Liberty Bank, N.A., will host their official ribbon cutting at the new Millbrae branch located in the Gateway @ Millbrae Station community complex.



WHO: Attendees will meet and speak with guests from the City of Millbrae along with the Liberty Bank executive management team and new branch personnel.



ABOUT LIBERTY BANK, N.A.

Liberty Bank, N.A. is a $550 million OCC-chartered bank headquartered in Irvine, California supporting businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Southern California markets of greater Orange and Los Angeles counties and the San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Cruz counties. Liberty Bank serves a diverse set of industries while offering a wide array of products and services, from deposit accounts and cash management solutions to commercial real estate, construction, and business loans to meet the growing financial needs of our clients.