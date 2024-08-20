CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.8.2024

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 AUGUST 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.8.2024 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          20.8.2024 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 CGCBV 
Amount            11 000Shares
Average price/ share   45,8170EUR
Total cost           503 987,00EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 469 050 shares
including the shares repurchased on 20.8.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen 


For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec’s (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) businesses Hiab and MacGregor enable smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with leading cargo handling solutions and services. Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. MacGregor is a leader in sustainable maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of products, services and solutions. Cargotec's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 2.5 billion and it employs over 6,000 people. www.cargotec.com

