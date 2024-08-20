Lilac Recovery Center Expands Services with New Location in Riverside, California

Riverside, CA, Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilac Recovery Center, a leading provider of comprehensive addiction treatment and mental health services in the San Diego area, is proud to announce the opening of its newest facility in Riverside, California. This expansion marks an important step in Lilac Recovery Center's mission to offer accessible, compassionate, and personalized care to individuals and families affected by addiction throughout Southern California and across the United States.

The Riverside location is designed to provide the same high standard of care that Lilac Recovery Center is known for. Residents in Riverside have convenient access to outpatient programs or they may take advantage of residential programs in San Diego. The center’s holistic approach integrates evidence-based therapies with mindfulness practices, helping clients to achieve long-term recovery and emotional well-being. By focusing on the mind, body, and spirit, Lilac Recovery Center helps clients build the skills and resilience needed to maintain sobriety and improve their overall quality of life.

"We are thrilled to bring our services to Riverside, a community that has shown a strong need for comprehensive addiction treatment options," said Nora Jenkins, CEO of Lilac Recovery Center. "Our new location allows us to extend our reach and provide crucial support to those in need, fostering hope and healing in a safe and supportive space."

For more information about Lilac Recovery Center’s new Riverside addiction treatment center or to schedule a consultation, please contact them at (442) 341-6400 or visit their website at lilacrecoverycenter.com.

About Lilac Recovery Center

Lilac Recovery Center is a premier addiction treatment facility with locations in San Diego, Valley Center, and now Riverside, California. The center offers a full continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, outpatient services, and aftercare planning. With a focus on holistic healing and mindfulness, Lilac Recovery Center is dedicated to helping individuals and families reclaim their lives from the grips of addiction.

