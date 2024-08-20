AvidXchange Announces Launch of Inaugural Change Maker Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the launch of the inaugural Change Maker Awards by AvidXchange. The awards program, which will accept nominations starting August 20 through September 30, 2024, honors individuals who have driven innovative and transformative change in the AP industry.



“We’re thrilled to officially announce the launch of the Change Maker Awards. To us, change makers are not just driving growth but are fully embracing the power of change to transform the way their businesses operate,” said Michael Praeger, Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of AvidXchange. “We’re proud to showcase the stories of these innovative thinkers who are shaping the future of finance and accounts payable.”

Winners will be selected based on the impact they have made on their organization or any personal success they have achieved in the accounts payable field. Winners will receive an exclusive prize package including:

$1,000 donation to a charity of their choice

Digital showcase on Nasdaq Tower in Times Square

Dedicated feature on the AvidXchange website



The award is open to AvidXchange customers to apply, and individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by others by completing a form through the AvidXchange website. For more information on the Change Maker Awards, please visit avidxchange.com/awards.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1.2 million supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.avidxchange.com.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34098b9b-ea04-4832-8a69-cfa7d63c9592