Brazil Digital Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2024-2030: Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach and Ivoclar Dominate the Brazilian Digital Dentistry Market

In 2023, the Brazilian digital dentistry market was valued at nearly $462 million. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%, reaching over $564 million by the end of the forecast period.



The comprehensive report on the Brazilian market for digital dentistry covers various segments, including computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) devices, CAD/CAM materials, dental 3D printers, dental 3D printer materials, and CAD/CAM software. Currently, the majority of Brazil's digital dentistry device market share is controlled by Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, and Ivoclar.





DATA TYPES INCLUDED

Unit Sales, Average Selling Prices, Market Value & Growth Trends

Forecasts Until 2030, and Historical Data to 2020

Market Drivers & Limiters for Each Segment

Competitive Analysis with Market Shares for Each Segment

Recent Mergers & Acquisitions

COVID-19 Impact on the Digital Dentistry market

Disease Overviews and Demographic Information

Company Profiles, Product Portfolios and SWOT for Top Competitors

The Brazilian digital dentistry market is set for expansion, propelled by a growing demand for aesthetic dental solutions and an increasing elderly population. The popularity of aesthetically pleasing materials such as zirconia and lithium disilicate is rising, reflecting a broader trend toward improved dental appearances and health consciousness among patients. This shift is boosting the adoption of CAD/CAM technologies, which primarily use these materials, enhancing both efficiency and aesthetic outcomes in dental prosthetics. Additionally, the convenience of CAD/CAM devices, which allow dental professionals to fit prosthetics like inlays and onlays in a single visit, adds to their appeal by streamlining procedures and reducing labor for dentists. This combination of factors is driving the growth of digital dentistry in Brazil.



Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach, and Ivoclar dominate the Brazilian digital dentistry market, primarily due to their strong positions in both the CAD/CAM device and material sectors. Dentsply Sirona leads the market, offering a broad range of CAD/CAM devices including milling systems, laboratory scanners, intraoral scanners, and chairside systems, with a significant market share particularly in chairside systems. Their extensive array of trusted premium CAD/CAM materials further reinforces their market leadership.



Amann Girrbach captures a significant share in the CAD/CAM material market, backed by its extensive installed base of milling systems and a diverse product range that includes zirconia blocks, nanocomposite resin blocks, and transparent acrylic blocks, among others. Ivoclar has made a substantial impact with its IPS e.max lithium disilicate blocks and ZirCAD line of CAD/CAM discs, becoming a major player in the CAD/CAM material market with these popular offerings.



MARKET SEGMENTATION SUMMARY



CAD/CAM Device Market - Includes:

Product Type: Milling system, Laboratory Scanner, Chairside, Intraoral;

CAD/CAM Material Market - Includes:

CAD/CAM Block

Material Type: Zirconia, Lithium Discillicate, Other Ceramic;

CAD/CAM Disc

Material Type: Zirconia, Metal, Other Ceramic

Dental 3D Printers Market - Includes:

Material Type: Resin, Metal, Other

Technology Type: Digital Light Processing, Stereo Lithography Apparatus, Jet Printing

Application Type: Models, Frameworks, Surgical Guides, Mouth Guards, Other

Dental 3D Printer Materials Market - Includes:

Material Type: Resin, Metal, Other

CAD/CAM Software Market



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $462 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $564 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Brazil





Key Topics Covered:



1. Brazil Digital Dentistry Market

1.1 Executive Summary

1.1.2 Competitive Analysis

1.1.3 Market Trends

1.1.4 Markets Included

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Digital Dentistry Unit Analysis

1.3.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Unit Analysis

1.3.1.1 Dental 3D Printer Market Units Sold by Technology

1.3.1.2 Dental 3D-Printed Prosthetics Market Units Sold by Application

1.3.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Unit Analysis

1.3.2.1 CAD/CAM Block Market Units Sold by Type

1.3.2.2 CAD/CAM Disc Market Units Sold by Type

1.4 Currency Exchange Rate

1.5 Market Overview

1.6 Market Analysis and Forecast

1.6.1 CAD/CAM Device Market

1.6.2 CAD/CAM Material Market

1.6.3 Dental 3D Printer Market

1.6.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market

1.6.5 CAD/CAM Software Market

1.7 Drivers and Limiters

1.8 Competitive Market Share Analysis

1.8.1 CAD/CAM Device Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

1.8.2 CAD/CAM Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

1.8.3 Dental 3D Printer Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

1.8.4 Dental 3D Printer Material Market Competitive Market Share Analysis

1.8.5 CAD/CAM Software Market Competitive Market Share Analysis



