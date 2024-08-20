Prefilled Syringes Market Size to be Worth USD 35.7 billion by 2031 and Growing at CAGR of 10.1% | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Aug. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global prefilled syringes market (プレフィルドシリンジ市場)value is estimated to exceed US$ 35.7 Billion by the end of 2031 from US$ 13.6 Billion in 2021 at a fast-paced CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Pre-filled syringe is a type of syringe that has medicine in it and comes with a needle attached. This makes it easier for individuals and medical professionals to administer injections without needing to measure the medicine.

Prefilled syringes are designed to streamline the injection process. They are preloaded with a specific dosage of medication and an attached needle, thus eliminating the need for manual measurement and preparation.

This design not only enhances convenience but also significantly reduces the risk of dosage errors, making it a preferred choice in the healthcare industry.

Rise in demand for efficient and easy-to-use drug delivery devices and growing efforts by medical professionals to mitigate human errors at medical facilities are anticipated to drive prefilled syringes market growth.

As a result, key players striving to offer precise prefilled syringes that would make self-injecting safer and more convenient for patients.

In 2022, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solutions (TPS), a division of Terumo Corporation and a leading manufacturer of injection, primary container, and infusion therapy devices, launched a pre-fillable polymer syringe for low-dose applications such as ophthalmic drugs.





Prefilled Syringes Market Key Takeaways

Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Continuous Efforts by Key Players

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and autoimmune disorders need continuous and precise medication administration. Prefilled syringes are developed with the aim of offering precise dosages, which is essential in managing these diseases effectively. For instance, a diabetic patient typically requires insulin injections regularly and prefilled syringes make sure that the correct dose is administered each time, mitigating the risk of errors associated with manual preparation.

This precision in dosage helps in maintaining the patient's health and managing their conditions more effectively. Thus, individuals diagnosed with diabetes generally utilize prefilled syringes in order to administer multiple doses of insulin precisely.

Rise in prevalence of diabetes and growing demand for effective and safer insulin delivery devices are expected to boost the prefilled syringes market size during the forecast period.

Leading pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are working on introducing innovative prefilled syringes that include advanced technologies and offer enhanced safety, convenience, and efficacy.

In October 2022, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), a multinational pharmaceutical company, launched Succinylcholine Chloride Injection, USP, in a prefilled syringe (PFS) form.

The 100mg/5mL PFS has been launched in the U.S. and is the first FDA-approved PFS for this product to be introduced in the market. Succinylcholine chloride is an important medicine used in hospitals for general anesthesia, to facilitate tracheal intubation, and provide muscle relaxation during surgery or mechanical ventilation.

Prefilled Syringes Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the market share in 2021

Asia Pacific estimated to record rapid growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest market value in 2021. The region is likely to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

Rise in adoption of prefilled injectable devices by medical professionals, presence of major market players in the region owing to several supportive government policies, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders owing to rising aging population and lifestyle changes, surge in demand for convenient drug delivery methods, and continuous improvements in syringe design and manufacturing processes that enhance safety are some of the factors augmenting the prefilled syringes market share of North America.

As per Pan America Health Organization Report 2022, at least 62 million people live with diabetes in America, and the number is expected to be much higher, given that around 40% of those with the disease are unaware that they have the condition.

Asia Pacific is likely to record fast-paced market growth in the next few years.

Surge in investment in healthcare infrastructure and services, growth in aging population, particularly in countries such as Japan and China, significant advancements in medical technology, and rise in awareness about the benefits of self-administration of medications are some of the factors expected to create significant prefilled syringes market opportunities in Asia Pacific.

Key Players in Prefilled Syringes Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Catalent, Inc., Elcam Medical, Gerresheimer AG, Nipro Corporation, SCHOTT AG, Terumo Corporation, Vetter Pharma, Weigao Group, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. are some of the leading key players operating in the global prefilled syringes industry.

Prominent prefilled syringes market manufacturers are working on unveiling prefilled syringes with enhanced needle safety mechanisms that would lower the risk of needle stick injuries.

They are also incorporating advanced materials in their products in order to ensure better compatibility with a broader range of medications, including biologics and vaccines.

In July 2024, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) 6.0 mg single-dose prefilled syringe (PFS) for usage in the treatment of wet, or neovascular, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO)

Vabysmo PFS would offer the same medicine as the currently available Vabysmo vials in an alternative, ready-to-use format. However, it is anticipated to be the first and only bispecific antibody approved for the eye and has demonstrated rapid and robust vision improvements and retinal drying in wet AMD, DME, and RVO.

Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation



Type

Safety Syringes

Conventional Syringes

Design

Single Chamber

Dual Chamber

Multiple Chamber

Material

Glass

Plastic

Application

Chronic Disease Treatment Syringes

Vaccine Syringes

Anticoagulant Syringes

Acute Care and Specialty Syringes

Others

Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-commerce

